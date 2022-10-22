PM, Bilawal greet nation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari congratulated the nation over Pakistan’s removal from the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday.

Both leaders said that the exiting FATF grey list is a global recognition of Pakistan’s anti-terror efforts and sacrifices.

Shehbaz expressed gratitude over Pakistan’s removal from the FATF grey list in his tweets and said that the decision was the vindication of the country’s determined and sustained efforts and sacrifices against terrorism.

Shehbaz said in his statement issued after the FATF announced Pakistan’s removal from its grey list that it is a revival of Pakistan’s credibility and dignity internationally.

“Thanks to Almighty Allah as Pakistan got the deliverance from the FATF grey list. I bow before the Almighty Allah over the honour earned by Pakistan,” the prime minister said.

Calling it recognition of Pakistan’s huge sacrifices against terrorism, the prime minister also thanked the FATF countries who accepted Pakistan’s viewpoint on the platform of the terror-financing watchdog.

FATF likely to remove Pakistan from grey list today

He also congratulated Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the foreign ministry, armed forces, the Director General of Military Operations, and all relevant ministries and departments. He also thanked Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa for playing a key role in the process.

The prime minister also expressed gratitude to the coalition parties and their leadership for extending their support to help Pakistan exit the FATF grey list.

“Alhamdulillah, we once again succeeded to get Pakistan off the FATF grey list just like Nawaz Sharif had achieved in the past. Even while being in opposition, we also extended all-out cooperation, despite facing the allegations of NRO,” he commented.

“We always gave priority to the national and state interests and that is why Almighty Allah blessed Pakistan with the success,” Shehbaz said.

He said the removal from the FATF grey list would cast positive impacts on Pakistan’s economy, diplomacy, and politics. “More glad tidings are in the offing for the country and the nation in the time to come,” he remarked. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said in a tweet that the FATF has finally removed Pakistan from its grey list.

The foreign minister shared this information with the nation on Twitter and congratulated Pakistanis on this big achievement and hurled a slogan of “Pakistan Zindabad”.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) at its Islamabad office also celebrated the removal of Pakistan from the FATF grey and distributed sweets among the workers. On this occasion, the PPP workers chanted slogans of ‘Jiay Bhutto’ and ‘Pakistan Zindabad’.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar also held a press conference from Paris via video link over the issue of Pakistan’s removal from the grey list and said the country has made consecutive efforts to exit from it.

She said Pakistan has completed all 34 action plans on time and now the country has come back to Asia Pacific Group. She gave a credit to all political parties to exit from the FATF grey list. She further stated that Pakistan is now on the white list of FATF.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah congratulated the nation on the removal of Pakistan from FATF’s grey list and termed this achievement the efforts of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, his team and allies.