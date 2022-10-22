AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
Oct 22, 2022
Turkey says not right for US to pressure Saudi Arabia

Reuters Published 22 Oct, 2022 05:42am
ISTANBUL: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday it was not right for the United States to pressure Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ oil producers announced production cuts despite US objections.

“We see that a country has threatened Saudi Arabia, especially recently. This bullying is not correct,” Cavusoglu said at a news conference in southern Turkey.

President Joe Biden said last week “there will be consequences” for US relations with Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ announced it would cut its oil output target.

OPEC+ oil production cut: Pakistan stands by Saudi Arabia in wake of US criticism

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has said the OPEC+ decision was purely economic and was taken unanimously by its member states. “We don’t think it’s right for the US to use it as an element of pressure on Saudi Arabia or any other country in this way,” Cavusoglu said.

