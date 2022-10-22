Dar vows full support to Sindh

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here on Friday assured the Sindh province of full support of federal government.

The assurance was made during the call on meeting of Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah with the finance minister, tweeted the Finance Ministry.

Both the leaders discussed issues of mutual interest including relief and rehabilitation work in flood affected areas in Sindh province.