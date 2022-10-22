AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
Pakistan

Dar vows full support to Sindh

APP Published 22 Oct, 2022 06:47am
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here on Friday assured the Sindh province of full support of federal government.

The assurance was made during the call on meeting of Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah with the finance minister, tweeted the Finance Ministry.

Sindh, World Bank discuss targeted subsidies for small growers

Both the leaders discussed issues of mutual interest including relief and rehabilitation work in flood affected areas in Sindh province.

Syed Murad Ali Shah Ishaq Dar finance minister Floods in Pakistan flood affected areas of Sindh

