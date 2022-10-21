AGL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.41%)
AVN 81.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
EFERT 81.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.73%)
EPCL 55.97 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.49%)
FCCL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.26%)
FFL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.38%)
GGGL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.8%)
GGL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
GTECH 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.84%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.4%)
LOTCHEM 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
MLCF 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
OGDC 72.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.77%)
PAEL 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
PRL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.81%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.42%)
TELE 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.8%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.58%)
TPLP 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.37%)
TREET 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.35%)
TRG 124.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.94%)
UNITY 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.38%)
WAVES 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,215 Decreased By -6.3 (-0.15%)
BR30 15,855 Decreased By -69.6 (-0.44%)
KSE100 42,137 Decreased By -89 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,512 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Timely utilisation of development funds urged

Recorder Report Published 21 Oct, 2022 06:27am
Follow us

LAHORE: Chief Secretary of Punjab Abdullah Khan Sumbal on Thursday directed all the departments to work hard for transparent and timely utilisation of the development budget, saying that unnecessary delay in projects would not be tolerated.

He gave this instruction while presiding over a meeting held in the P&D Department to review the implementation of the annual development program (ADP).

The P&D officials gave a detailed briefing to the meeting about the allocated development budget, release, and utilization of funds. The meeting was told that 4,556 out of 4,992 schemes have been approved and Rs 334 billion have been released out of the allocated funds of Rs 685 billion.

The chief secretary said it is necessary to achieve the monthly targets related to the utilization of funds for development projects. He stressed that the timeframe from the initiation to the completion of the schemes must be followed. He said the allocated funds should not lapse in any case.

The chief secretary issued orders to the departments for taking immediate steps to get approval for the unapproved schemes and said the progress of the annual development program would be reviewed regularly. He said the P&D department must be informed in case of any roadblocks in the execution of uplift schemes. He also asked the departments to enhance coordination with the P&D board members for progress on delayed schemes.

The additional chief secretary (South Punjab) and secretaries of all departments participated in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

ADP Abdullah Khan Sumbal chief secretary of Punjab development funds

Comments

1000 characters

Timely utilisation of development funds urged

Russian oil idea unlikely to get traction

Experts for determining sugar prices by market forces

Punjab CM writes letter to PM over wheat shortage

Wheat import by private sector: Ruffled by falling forex reserves, PM says ‘NO’

Imported coal price: CPHGC seeks govt’s help for cut in API 4 index

Projects under SDF: PM expresses satisfaction over progress

Imran described his planned ‘march’ as ‘jihad’

Imran Khan moves SC against audio leaks

FATF likely to remove Pakistan from grey list today

Apex court rejects govt’s plea against PTI’s ‘long march’

Read more stories