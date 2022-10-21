Japanese minister commends PCJA Sindh

KARACHI: Consul General of Japan in Karachi Odagiri Toshio presented the Certificate of Commendation to Pakistan Japan Cultural Association, Sindh (PJCA - Sindh), on behalf of the Foreign Minister of Japan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan has conferred the Foreign Minister’s Commendation FY2022 upon PJCA-Sindh, in recognition of its distinguished service in promoting mutual understanding between Japan and Pakistan while enhancing friendly relations between the two countries.

The organisation has been making impactful contributions to promote Japanese culture in Pakistan and strengthen cultural ties between the two countries.

The Commendation award ceremony was held at the official residence of the Consul-General of Japan in Karachi. Sadia Rashid, President of the recipient organization, graciously accepted the award on PJCA’s behalf.

Every year, the Foreign Minister’s Commendations are awarded to individuals and groups with outstanding achievements in the international fields, in order to acknowledge their contributions to the promotion of friendship between Japan and other countries.

