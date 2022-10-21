AGL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
DSP, SHO suspended over failure to arrest miscreants

Recorder Report Published 21 Oct, 2022 07:22am
ISLAMABAD: The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan on Thursday suspended the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and Station House Officer (SHO) of the Shehzad Town police station for their failure to arrest people who resorted to indiscriminate firing during the inauguration of a road linking two housing societies with the main Park Road.

According to sources, residents of Tarmari, located in the limits of Shehzad Town police station, staged a protest during the inauguration of a road to be constructed for linking of the Federal Employees Housing Society and Supreme Bar Housing Society with Park Road.

Meanwhile, some unidentified armed persons carrying prohibited bore weapons disembarked from their double-cabin car and opened indiscriminate fire in the presence of the city police from the main road for some time but the police did not take any action to arrest them which caused huge panic in the area. The armed persons after firing escaped the scene in the presence of police.

The protesters also broke windows of vehicles of the participants of the inauguration ceremony on the road. No one was injured in the firing, the police said.

The IGP took notice of the incident after the video clip of the firing was circulated on social media. The IGP suspended DSP and SHO Shehzad Town police station. The IGP also directed Deputy Inspector General (DIG) operation Sohail Zafar Chathato conduct an inquiry into the incident and submit the report before him.

He also directed the DIG and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to ensure the arrest of people involved in firing within 24 hours.

According to the police, action will be also taken for interference in the construction of roads.

