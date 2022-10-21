HSFO margins down

SINGAPORE: Asia’s refining margins for 180-cst high sulphur fuel oil edged down on Thursday, as inventories at the Singapore hub rose to a two-week high.

The front-month crack for 180-cst HSFO was at a discount of $24.86 per barrel at the Asia close (0830 GMT), compared with a discount of $24.06 on Wednesday.

The 180-cst HSFO cash differential was at a discount of $0.77 per tonne to Singapore quotes, while the 380-cst HSFO cash differential was at a discount of $2.21 per tonne.

The front-month 0.5% VLSFO crack stood at $16.04 per barrel at the Asia close, down from $16.65 in the previous session.

SINGAPORE INVENTORIES

Residual fuel oil stocks at key trading hub Singapore rose to a two-week high amid a rise in weekly net imports, official data showed on Thursday. Onshore fuel oil stocks were 4% higher at 21.04 million barrels in the week ended Oct. 19, or 3.31 million tonnes, Enterprise Singapore data showed.