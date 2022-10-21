Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (October 20, 2022). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (October 20, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 42,137.04
High: 42,420.80
Low: 42,096.06
Net Change: 89.01
Volume (000): 84,506
Value (000): 3,909,106
Makt Cap (000) 1,605,225,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,433.48
NET CH (+) 33.52
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,641.09
NET CH (-) 33.01
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,226.40
NET CH (-) 17.21
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,627.08
NET CH (-) 108.29
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,726.23
NET CH (+) 8.66
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,374.48
NET CH (-) 59.45
------------------------------------
As on: 20-October-2022
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments