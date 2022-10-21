KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (October 20, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 42,137.04 High: 42,420.80 Low: 42,096.06 Net Change: 89.01 Volume (000): 84,506 Value (000): 3,909,106 Makt Cap (000) 1,605,225,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,433.48 NET CH (+) 33.52 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,641.09 NET CH (-) 33.01 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,226.40 NET CH (-) 17.21 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,627.08 NET CH (-) 108.29 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,726.23 NET CH (+) 8.66 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,374.48 NET CH (-) 59.45 ------------------------------------ As on: 20-October-2022 ====================================

