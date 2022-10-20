AGL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.41%)
AVN 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.66%)
CNERGY 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.62%)
EFERT 81.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
EPCL 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.9%)
FCCL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.2%)
FFL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FLYNG 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.48%)
GGGL 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (8.64%)
GGL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.62%)
GTECH 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (10.77%)
HUMNL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.77%)
KEL 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 32.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.78%)
OGDC 72.85 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.97%)
PAEL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.57%)
PIBTL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 17.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.94%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.67%)
TELE 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.69%)
TPL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.86%)
TPLP 19.72 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.28%)
TREET 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.07%)
TRG 125.65 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.9%)
UNITY 22.41 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.89%)
WAVES 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.58%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
BR100 4,221 Increased By 25.8 (0.61%)
BR30 15,925 Increased By 178.9 (1.14%)
KSE100 42,226 Increased By 386.8 (0.92%)
KSE30 15,541 Increased By 115.4 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

ABL, NIC organise Fintech Hackathon 2022

Press Release Published 20 Oct, 2022 07:23am
Follow us

LAHORE: Allied Bank Limited in collaboration with National Incubation Centre Fintech Hackathon 2022 Finale was held in Lahore on Monday. The NIC and ABL aimed to find practical innovative solutions, prototypes and disruptive ideas that can transform Fin-tech, not just in Pakistan, but across the globe through this hackathon.

The following thematic areas were identified to hack solutions in the Fin-Tech space for the hackathon: Innovation in Fintech Banking, Financial Inclusion and Literacy and SME & Startup Banking.

A nation-wide call for application was made, which resulted in over 1100 applications from coders, UI/ UX experts and finance problem-solvers, that covered 53 cities and 26 universities across Pakistan. The final Twelve short listed teams went through a three-day training bootcamp which consisted of 8 hours of mentorship, 7 hours of training followed by 12 hacking hours to help the teams get better equip for their innovation Challenge. A total of six teams were selected for the ABLX NIC Fintech Hackathon Finale, based on their final pitches post the bootcamp.

The event started with the recitation of the holy Quran, followed by a welcome note by Parvez Abbasi, Project Director, NIC. He welcomed all the participants, guests, and judges. The judges include Fatima Mazhar, Advisory board member, COLABS- Mujahid Ali, Chief Information Technology Group, Allied Bank Limited and Sohail Aziz, Chief Digital Officer, Allied Bank Limited.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Allied Bank Limited National Incubation Centre Fintech Hackathon 2022

Comments

1000 characters

ABL, NIC organise Fintech Hackathon 2022

Nepra challenges ‘credibility’ of growth projections of World Bank, IMF

Jul-Aug LSMI output decreases

Khar in Paris to attend crucial FATF meeting

Govt ‘actively’ mulling importing Russian oil: Dar

DSSI framework: $172m debt relief pact inked with JICA

Q1 FDI declines 47pc to $253.4m YoY

Simmering Balochistan cauldron: MPs demand ‘truth and reconciliation commission’

Online visa system: Cabinet directs ministry to remove procedural delays

Fossil fuel CO2 emissions up slightly in 2022: IEA

Govt to give Nabha Road land to SC Lahore registry

Read more stories