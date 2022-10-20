AGL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.41%)
AVN 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.66%)
CNERGY 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.62%)
EFERT 81.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
EPCL 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.9%)
FCCL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.2%)
FFL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FLYNG 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.48%)
GGGL 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (8.64%)
GGL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.62%)
GTECH 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (10.77%)
HUMNL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.77%)
KEL 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 32.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.78%)
OGDC 72.85 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.97%)
PAEL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.57%)
PIBTL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 17.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.94%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.67%)
TELE 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.69%)
TPL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.86%)
TPLP 19.72 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.28%)
TREET 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.07%)
TRG 125.65 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.9%)
UNITY 22.41 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.89%)
WAVES 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.58%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
BR100 4,221 Increased By 25.8 (0.61%)
BR30 15,925 Increased By 178.9 (1.14%)
KSE100 42,226 Increased By 386.8 (0.92%)
KSE30 15,541 Increased By 115.4 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

TDAP holds workshop on ITC market analysis tools

Press Release Published 20 Oct, 2022 07:32am
Follow us

FAISALABAD: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, Faisalabad organised a half day workshop on ITC Market Analysis Tools: Trade Map, Export Procedures & GSP/COOs for capacity building of WE’s/SME’s, new exporters, students and marketing teams of firms. The introductory remarks were given by Muhammad Amjad Khawaja, SVC, PHMA (NZ). Then, a detailed presentation was given by Fareeha Khan, Director TDAP FSD on Trade Map and its efficient use followed by PPTs on Export Procedures & GSP/COOs from Hafiz Kamran & Muhammad Salik respectively.

The session was moderated by Rao Fazal ur Rehman, Deputy Director.

The workshop was attended by more than 35 participants including the leading export firms like M/s Interloop Apparel, AB Exports & IBM, UAF etc. PHMA EC members and participants appreciated the initiative of TDAP, Faisalabad Office for conducting the subject event.

The University representatives requested TDAP to hold the detail workshop at the campuses to equip the students with trade tools. TDAP ensures the association and academia to continue the public-private interactions in future also.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Students exporters TDAP Workshop ITC market analysis tools

Comments

1000 characters

TDAP holds workshop on ITC market analysis tools

Nepra challenges ‘credibility’ of growth projections of World Bank, IMF

Jul-Aug LSMI output decreases

Khar in Paris to attend crucial FATF meeting

Govt ‘actively’ mulling importing Russian oil: Dar

DSSI framework: $172m debt relief pact inked with JICA

Q1 FDI declines 47pc to $253.4m YoY

Simmering Balochistan cauldron: MPs demand ‘truth and reconciliation commission’

Online visa system: Cabinet directs ministry to remove procedural delays

Fossil fuel CO2 emissions up slightly in 2022: IEA

Govt to give Nabha Road land to SC Lahore registry

Read more stories