TDAP holds workshop on ITC market analysis tools

FAISALABAD: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, Faisalabad organised a half day workshop on ITC Market Analysis Tools: Trade Map, Export Procedures & GSP/COOs for capacity building of WE’s/SME’s, new exporters, students and marketing teams of firms. The introductory remarks were given by Muhammad Amjad Khawaja, SVC, PHMA (NZ). Then, a detailed presentation was given by Fareeha Khan, Director TDAP FSD on Trade Map and its efficient use followed by PPTs on Export Procedures & GSP/COOs from Hafiz Kamran & Muhammad Salik respectively.

The session was moderated by Rao Fazal ur Rehman, Deputy Director.

The workshop was attended by more than 35 participants including the leading export firms like M/s Interloop Apparel, AB Exports & IBM, UAF etc. PHMA EC members and participants appreciated the initiative of TDAP, Faisalabad Office for conducting the subject event.

The University representatives requested TDAP to hold the detail workshop at the campuses to equip the students with trade tools. TDAP ensures the association and academia to continue the public-private interactions in future also.

