IDEAS-2022 to promote country’s strategic ties with world community: CM

Recorder Report Published 20 Oct, 2022 05:36am
KARACHI: “The 11th edition of IDEAS scheduled from November 15-18, 2022 at Karachi Expo Centre (KEC) will significantly contribute towards fostering and promoting Pakistan’s strategic relations with international fraternity and would serve to achieve the shared objectives of global peace, stability and balance. This was stated by Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister of Sindh while chairing the 3rd Steering Committee Meeting held at Chief Minister Sindh Secretariat on Wednesday.

He added that hosting IDEAS is a testimony to our pledge for encouraging technological growth and exchange in the region. Towards the end of first session, Sindh CM reassured continuous patronage and full support of Sindh government for successful accomplishment of IDEAS-2022.

The meeting was attended by senior representatives from federal ministries, various departments of Government of Sindh, Armed Forces of Pakistan, Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) and Badar Expo Solutions, the Event Manager.

To provide impetus to ongoing national level preparations for this strategically important event, the second session was chaired by Director General DEPO, Maj General Muhammad Arif Malik, HI(M).

He was apprised about the finalisation of administrative, security and support plans by various Government departments, Armed Forces of Pakistan and LEAs.

Towards the end of second session, DG DEPO highlighted that event as per its traditions will host number of splendid activities encompassing world’s cutting edge defence technology demonstrations, International Seminars, Cultural Show and business expansions through well planned B2B and B2G engagements.

He added that Karachi Show will be arranged exclusively for the people of Karachi at Sea View (Nishan-e-Pakistan) on 17th November 2022.

At the end of the meeting, CEO Badar Solutions Zohair Naseer said that with the support of armed forces, federal and provincial governments, and law enforcing agencies the IDEAS 2022 is to be held in a befitting manner.

“Badar Expo Solutions as the organizer will play its due role to make this event achieve its national goals,” said Zohair.

During the meeting, all government organisations and departments pledged their full support for successful accomplishment of IDEAS-2022.

