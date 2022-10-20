KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (October 19, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 42,226.05 High: 42,266.30 Low: 41,839.27 Net Change: 386.78 Volume (000): 66,377 Value (000): 4,604,621 Makt Cap (000) 1,604,137,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,399.96 NET CH (+) 215.64 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,674.10 NET CH (+) 90.34 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,243.61 NET CH (+) 61.64 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,518.79 NET CH (+) 77.48 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,734.89 NET CH (+) 39.82 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,433.93 NET CH (+) 13.47 ------------------------------------ As on: 19-October-2022 ====================================

