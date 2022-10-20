Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (October 19, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 42,226.05
High: 42,266.30
Low: 41,839.27
Net Change: 386.78
Volume (000): 66,377
Value (000): 4,604,621
Makt Cap (000) 1,604,137,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,399.96
NET CH (+) 215.64
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,674.10
NET CH (+) 90.34
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,243.61
NET CH (+) 61.64
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,518.79
NET CH (+) 77.48
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,734.89
NET CH (+) 39.82
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,433.93
NET CH (+) 13.47
------------------------------------
As on: 19-October-2022
====================================
