AGL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.41%)
AVN 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.66%)
CNERGY 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.62%)
EFERT 81.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
EPCL 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.9%)
FCCL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.2%)
FFL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FLYNG 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.48%)
GGGL 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (8.64%)
GGL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.62%)
GTECH 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (10.77%)
HUMNL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.77%)
KEL 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 32.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.78%)
OGDC 72.85 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.97%)
PAEL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.57%)
PIBTL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 17.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.94%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.67%)
TELE 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.69%)
TPL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.86%)
TPLP 19.72 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.28%)
TREET 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.07%)
TRG 125.65 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.9%)
UNITY 22.41 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.89%)
WAVES 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.58%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
BR100 4,221 Increased By 25.8 (0.61%)
BR30 15,925 Increased By 178.9 (1.14%)
KSE100 42,226 Increased By 386.8 (0.92%)
KSE30 15,541 Increased By 115.4 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Biden to release 15mn barrels from US oil reserves: official

AFP Published 19 Oct, 2022 11:18am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden will announce Wednesday he’s putting the final 15 million barrels on the market from a record release of US strategic oil reserves, with more releases possible if energy prices spike, a senior US official said.

The new tranche of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve will be “completing the 180 million barrel release authorized in the spring,” in response to price hikes linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a senior US official said Tuesday.

The order, which Biden will announce in a speech, means the president will be “making clear that the administration is prepared to undertake significant additional… sales this winter if they are needed due to Russian or other actions disrupting global markets,” the official added.

The decision to make the biggest ever dip into the emergency oil reserves – usually kept for responding to situations such as hurricane-related shutdowns at oil refineries – was Biden’s gambit to calm energy markets and shield the world’s biggest economy from Ukraine war shocks.

US oil neutral in $84.95-$87 range

Major energy exporter Russia was hit with US and European sanctions soon after it invaded Ukraine in February, causing turmoil on markets. In addition, the Kremlin has threatened to use its leverage over energy supplies as an economic weapon against the West, which supports Ukraine’s fight to repel the invasion.

For Biden there are serious domestic concerns, with gasoline prices at one point averaging more than $5 a gallon, causing nationwide anger. While prices have since moderated, inflation remains the biggest factor driving Republican hopes of defeating the Democrats in November’s midterm legislative elections.

Reserves in good shape

The senior official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, stressed that the Strategic Petroleum Reserve was not being used irresponsibly.

At the same time as announcing the 15 million barrel drawdown for delivery in December – and flagging the possibility of more to come – Biden is highlighting a plan to refill the reserve as soon as prices hit around $67-72 a barrel, the official said.

This is “an important signal for producers that the SPR will be part of helping to moderate and stabilize price flows, not only when prices are going high but when prices are going low,” he said.

The reserve, meanwhile, remains in good shape, the official said, with more than 400 million barrels. “That is still a large amount” and allows for “additional opportunity… if we need to do more sales.”

The official described the SPR use as a “brilliant” bridge out of a crisis moment, playing “an incredibly constructive role through a very challenging time period.”

However, with “additional volatility” expected from Russia and production levels still not back to pre-Covid pandemic levels, stability is “not quite there yet.”

Asked whether the United States could take the more radical measure of curbing fuel exports – something that would help tamp down domestic prices but hurt foreign buyers, including in allied countries – an official declined to confirm or deny.

“We’re keeping all tools on the table,” the official, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

But with the midterm vote just three weeks away, Republicans are seeking to paint Biden as a manipulator of the oil reserves in order to win support for his Democrats.

The move is not an effort to steady markets, “it’s a bid to try and save his party from getting walloped in the Midterm elections,” House Republican Byron Donalds tweeted, adding that “Biden’s mismanagement of our strategic oil reserves is a dire threat to national security.”

Russia Ukraine US president Joe Biden US oil reserves Strategic Petroleum Reserve House Republican Byron Donalds

Comments

1000 characters

Biden to release 15mn barrels from US oil reserves: official

Pakistan keen on purchasing Russian oil, says Ishaq Dar

Pakistan seeks billions of dollars in new loans after floods

6th successive decline: Rupee loses 0.53% against US dollar

Talks with IMF, World Bank: Ishaq Dar expects positive outcome

Dar optimistic Pakistan's economic growth can surpass 3% in FY23

Pakistan warn tit-for-tat reaction v India if Asia Cup shifts

Putin declares martial law in occupied parts of Ukraine, boosts Russia’s war footing

India's Congress party elects first non-Gandhi head in 24 years

KSE-100 extends gains as tensions with US alleviate

Oil ticks up in tight market but bearish signals remain

Read more stories