Brent oil may end bounce around $91.22 and retest $88.55

Brent oil may end its bounce around a resistance at $91.22 and retest a support at $88.55 per barrel, as a wave c from $95.11 looks incomplete.

This wave is expected to travel to its 100% projection level of $87.52, which is near $87.24.

The current bounce was partially due to the support of $89.44 which was strengthened by the one at $88.55.

Despite its strong momentum, the bounce is still regarded as a part of the incomplete wave c.

A break above $91.22 may lead to a gain into $92.21-$93 range. On the daily chart, oil finally broke a rising trendline from $15.98.

The break is a milestone to bears. It confirms a reversal of the uptrend from $15.98.

Brent oil may bounce into $94.81-$95.55 range

The downtrend remains firm within a falling channel, which indicates a target of $77.56.

A realistic target is $83.63, which will be confirmed when oil breaks $89.28.