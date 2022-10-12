Brent oil may bounce into $94.81-$95.55 range

Brent oil may bounce into a range of $94.81 to $95.55 per barrel, as it has stabilized around a support of $93.14.

The support is identified as the 286.4% projection level of a presumed wave c from $98.67.

The stabilization followed a consolidation above $93.62 on Tuesday.

Such a clustered sideways move suggests a dissipation of the bearish momentum.

Oil may not resume its downtrend without a decent bounce.

Brent oil may drop to $94.01

A break below $93.14 could open the way towards $92.14-$91.09 range.

On the daily chart, a support at $93.44 works together with the one at $93.14 on the hourly chart to stop the fall.

The contract is expected to consolidate above $93.44 for one or two days before falling towards $83.63, which is indicated by a falling channel.