Indonesia central bank governor sees no need for aggressive monetary tightening

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s central bank governor on Wednesday reiterated he sees no need for an aggressive monetary tightening despite inflation running at its highest level since 2015.

In comments made a day before he is due to hold a news conference announcing the result of the bank’s interest rate review, Governor Perry Warjiyo told a seminar Indonesia’s inflation was still below price pressures in other countries, and that Bank Indonesia did not need to raise rates as aggressively as the US Federal Reserve or other central banks.