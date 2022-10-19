AGL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.41%)
AVN 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.66%)
CNERGY 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.62%)
EFERT 81.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
EPCL 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.9%)
FCCL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.2%)
FFL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FLYNG 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.48%)
GGGL 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (8.64%)
GGL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.62%)
GTECH 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (10.77%)
HUMNL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.77%)
KEL 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 32.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.78%)
OGDC 72.85 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.97%)
PAEL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.57%)
PIBTL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 17.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.94%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.67%)
TELE 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.69%)
TPL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.86%)
TPLP 19.72 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.28%)
TREET 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.07%)
TRG 125.65 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.9%)
UNITY 22.41 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.89%)
WAVES 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.58%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
BR100 4,221 Increased By 25.8 (0.61%)
BR30 15,925 Increased By 178.9 (1.14%)
KSE100 42,226 Increased By 386.8 (0.92%)
KSE30 15,541 Increased By 115.4 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Banks, healthcare stocks lift Australia shares

Reuters Published October 19, 2022 Updated October 19, 2022 11:34am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

Australian shares closed higher on Wednesday, as gains in the healthcare and financial sectors overshadowed losses in gold and energy stocks, while strong US corporate earnings also bolstered sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished 0.3% higher.

The benchmark rose 1.7% on Tuesday.

Global risk confidence received a boost from Wall Street overnight on positive financial results, even as investors remained cautious about how much hawkish central banks worldwide are willing to be to fight inflation.

“I think the market is probably due for some more upward movement going forward,” said Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling Stockbroking. “I think we’ve gone through the maximum pessimism phase and people are looking for bargains.”

However, Kerry Craig, global markets strategist from J.P. Morgan, said investors should be prepared for volatility in the local market to continue, as the bourse has experienced some large swings in the last two weeks.

Back home, financials led gains, climbing about 0.4%, with the three of the country’s “Big Four” banks rising in the range of 0.7% to 1.4%.

The healthcare sector rose 0.5%, helped by a higher US dollar, with index major CSL advancing nearly 0.5% On the flip side, the energy sub-index lost about 0.8%, with Woodside Energy and Santos dropping about 1% and 1.3%, respectively.

Additionally, the gold index was dull, falling about 1.1%, on a stronger dollar, with Newcrest Mining trading 1.9% lower.

Australian shares close higher on tech, financial boost

Whitehaven Coal shares rose 1.1%, even as it reported a 23% drop in quarterly production due to flooding in New South Wales, where its projects are located.

Inclement weather across Southeast Australia has disrupted operations across various companies, as the country continues to reel under the La Nina effect.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose about 0.6% to end at 10,916.7.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Banks, healthcare stocks lift Australia shares

Pakistan keen on purchasing Russian oil, says Ishaq Dar

Pakistan seeks billions of dollars in new loans after floods

6th successive decline: Rupee loses 0.53% against US dollar

Talks with IMF, World Bank: Ishaq Dar expects positive outcome

Dar optimistic Pakistan's economic growth can surpass 3% in FY23

Pakistan warn tit-for-tat reaction v India if Asia Cup shifts

Putin declares martial law in occupied parts of Ukraine, boosts Russia’s war footing

India's Congress party elects first non-Gandhi head in 24 years

KSE-100 extends gains as tensions with US alleviate

Oil ticks up in tight market but bearish signals remain

Read more stories