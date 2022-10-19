Q1 textile group exports witness 3.68pc growth YoY

ISLAMABAD: The country’s textile group exports witnessed a growth of 3.68 per cent during the first quarter (July-September) of the current fiscal year 2022-23 and remained at $4.583 billion as compared to $4.420 billion during the same period of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said.

The data of exports and imports released by PBS revealed that the country’s textile group exports witnessed a growth of 2.68 per cent in September 2022 on a year-on-year basis and remained at $1.527 billion when compared to $1.487 billion during the same month of last year.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, textile group registered 3.07 per cent negative growth compared to $1.575 billion in August 2022.

Raw cotton exports registered 100 per cent growth in July-September 2022-23 on a YoY basis, while registered 92.24 per cent negative growth on a MoM basis. Cotton yarn exports registered 18.14 per cent negative growth in July-September and remained $236.263 million compared to $288.617 million during the same period of the last year.

On a year-on-year basis, cotton yarn exports registered 20.39 per cent negative growth, while on a MoM basis, it registered 14.91 per cent negative growth.

The country’s overall exports during July–September 2022 totalled $7.179 billion (provisional) against $6.996 billion during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 2.62 per cent.

The exports in September 2022 were $ 2,446 million (provisional) as compared to $2.482 billion in August 2022 showing a decrease of 1.45 per cent but increased by 1.54 per cent as compared to $2.409 billion in September 2021.

Main commodities of exports during September 2022 were knitwear (Rs100,580 million), readymade garments (Rs63,821 million), bed wear (Rs61,630 million), cotton cloth (Rs46,819 million), towels (Rs20,115 million), rice others (Rs17,527 million), cotton yarn (Rs17,471 million), made-up articles (excl towels and bed wear) (Rs14,764 million), rice basmati (Rs9,865 million), and fish and fish preparations (Rs9,645 million).

