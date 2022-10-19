AGL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
ANL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
AVN 81.80 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.18%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.23%)
CNERGY 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 56.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.23%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
FLYNG 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.16%)
GGGL 10.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.22%)
GTECH 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
MLCF 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.81%)
OGDC 72.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
PAEL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.49%)
PRL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
TPL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 19.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-8.84%)
TREET 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
TRG 124.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.67%)
UNITY 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.77%)
WAVES 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
BR100 4,196 Increased By 9.6 (0.23%)
BR30 15,746 Decreased By -18.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 41,839 Increased By 83.8 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,426 Increased By 1.8 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Musadik criticises PTI over controversial documentary

Recorder Report Published 19 Oct, 2022 05:54am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Petroleum and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Musadik Malik, Tuesday, criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for a documentary titled, “Behind Closed Doors,” which focused on corruption, while implicating the Sharif family in financial scams during the PML-N governments.

The trailer seems the prologue of a documentary on political corruption purported to be a production of Netflix. The clip has been shared by a large number of social media users with many influential leaders among them. The clip was even shared by PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry.

The teaser was broadcast on the YouTube channel Independent POV, the production house behind the documentary. As per its website, the film aims to challenge dogma and encourage thinking.“Netflix has denied having produced that movie. Then the question is who is behind that movie? Where did the funding for the movie come from,” asked Malik while addressing a press conference.All the campaigns against the martyrs, the institutions, and these videos are foreign-funded.”

The state minister said these video clips cost around Rs3 million each.

“I dare PTI to deny they have not hired David Fenton’s firm (for lobbying and propaganda),” the minister said. The PTI’s USA chapter is the principal client of the lobbying firm. The firm has been hired for six months for $25,000 to manage PTI USA’s public and media relations.

To a question regarding the gas tariff, Malik said the LNG (liquefied natural gas) cost us $40/MMBTU, not $3-4/MMBTU. “There will be an extra LNG cargo in January and February 2023.”

He also announced that this year Sui Northern Gas Pipelines would provide LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders to the consumers.The government is trying to buy another LNG cargo for winter, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PTI Imran Khan PTI chairman PML-N Musadik Malik

Comments

1000 characters

Musadik criticises PTI over controversial documentary

Expansion of advanced power metering project okayed

Census process: Cabinet gives the go-ahead

Commanders repose full confidence in safety of N-assets

Pakistan expresses solidarity with KSA

Imran Khan says won’t accept ‘powerless govt’ in future

Edible oil, ghee market dependent on imported palm oil: CCP

Q1 textile group exports witness 3.68pc growth YoY

Indian dam projects in IIOJK: World Bank agrees to start dispute resolution processes

US official, FBR chief discuss new scope for US firms

Alvi seeks SC opinion on Reko Diq project

Read more stories