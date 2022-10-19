Musadik criticises PTI over controversial documentary

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Petroleum and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Musadik Malik, Tuesday, criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for a documentary titled, “Behind Closed Doors,” which focused on corruption, while implicating the Sharif family in financial scams during the PML-N governments.

The trailer seems the prologue of a documentary on political corruption purported to be a production of Netflix. The clip has been shared by a large number of social media users with many influential leaders among them. The clip was even shared by PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry.

The teaser was broadcast on the YouTube channel Independent POV, the production house behind the documentary. As per its website, the film aims to challenge dogma and encourage thinking.“Netflix has denied having produced that movie. Then the question is who is behind that movie? Where did the funding for the movie come from,” asked Malik while addressing a press conference.All the campaigns against the martyrs, the institutions, and these videos are foreign-funded.”

The state minister said these video clips cost around Rs3 million each.

“I dare PTI to deny they have not hired David Fenton’s firm (for lobbying and propaganda),” the minister said. The PTI’s USA chapter is the principal client of the lobbying firm. The firm has been hired for six months for $25,000 to manage PTI USA’s public and media relations.

To a question regarding the gas tariff, Malik said the LNG (liquefied natural gas) cost us $40/MMBTU, not $3-4/MMBTU. “There will be an extra LNG cargo in January and February 2023.”

He also announced that this year Sui Northern Gas Pipelines would provide LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders to the consumers.The government is trying to buy another LNG cargo for winter, he added.

