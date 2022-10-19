ACE arrests senior officer of education dept

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on Tuesday arrested a senior officer of the Punjab Education Department in a corruption case.

According to details, an ACE Gujranwala region team under the supervision of a judicial magistrate carried out a trap raid and arrested Assistant Director (Admin) of the Punjab Education Department Husnain Mubashir for taking bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant for clearing his service record.

The raiding team recovered the tainted amount from the accused. Meanwhile, an FIR No 12/2022 under section 161 and 5/2/47 of the PPC was registered at ACE Gujranwala police station.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022