Oct 19, 2022
Markets

Cotton market remains bearish

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained bearish and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst...
Recorder Report Published 19 Oct, 2022 05:54am
LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained bearish and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 7,000 to Rs 7,200 per 40 Kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 9,500 per 40 Kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 18,000 per maund.

400 bales of Bhakar were sold at RS 17,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,500 per maund. The rate of Polyester Fiber decreased by Rs 5 per Kg and was available at Rs 295 per Kg.

