AGL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
ANL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
AVN 81.80 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.18%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.23%)
CNERGY 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 56.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.23%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
FLYNG 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.16%)
GGGL 10.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.22%)
GTECH 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
MLCF 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.81%)
OGDC 72.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
PAEL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.49%)
PRL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
TPL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 19.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-8.84%)
TREET 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
TRG 124.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.67%)
UNITY 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.77%)
WAVES 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
BR100 4,196 Increased By 9.6 (0.23%)
BR30 15,746 Decreased By -18.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 41,839 Increased By 83.8 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,426 Increased By 1.8 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Seven killed in India chopper crash

AFP Published 19 Oct, 2022 05:54am
Follow us

DEHRADUN, (India): Seven people were killed Tuesday when a helicopter bringing Hindu pilgrims back from a shrine high in the Indian Himalayas crashed in the mountains.

The pilot and all six pilgrims on board died when the chopper came down during the flight from Kedarnath temple, disaster response official Nandan Singh Rajwar told AFP from the crash site.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known, Rajwar said.

Kedarnath temple, dedicated to the Hindu god Shiva, stands at an altitude of 3,584 metres (around 11,750 feet) in the northern state of Uttarakhand and is thronged by pilgrims from across India in the summer, when access is possible.

Indian Himalayas India chopper crash Kedarnath temple

Comments

1000 characters

Seven killed in India chopper crash

Expansion of advanced power metering project okayed

Census process: Cabinet gives the go-ahead

Commanders repose full confidence in safety of N-assets

Pakistan expresses solidarity with KSA

Imran Khan says won’t accept ‘powerless govt’ in future

Edible oil, ghee market dependent on imported palm oil: CCP

Q1 textile group exports witness 3.68pc growth YoY

Indian dam projects in IIOJK: World Bank agrees to start dispute resolution processes

US official, FBR chief discuss new scope for US firms

Alvi seeks SC opinion on Reko Diq project

Read more stories