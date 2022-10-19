AGL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
All Pakistan Chartered Accountants Conference 2022: Message from Mr. M. Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister of Finance & Revenue

Published 19 Oct, 2022 05:54am
TEXT: Dear Fellow Members and Colleagues, Assalamu Alaikum and Greetings to you all. I would like to take this opportunity to convey my heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) for organizing the All Pakistan Chartered Accountants Conference 2022 at Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore on October 19, 2022.

The accountancy profession is undergoing rapid transformation across the globe. The Profession of Accountancy, by virtue of its skills and competencies reinforced by ethics, trust, integrity and recognition of its public interest responsibility is augmenting confidence of all stakeholders. Being at the forefront of protecting public interest and sustainable economy, the profession is thriving despite emerging complexities.

Over the years, accountancy profession has earned the trust of all stakeholders by establishing a consistent financial reporting framework that improves governance while also enhancing the capacity and competence of diverse economic constituents. With the changing market conditions, the Accountancy profession has evolved to not only mitigate the risk of failure but also to support the growth of the industry.

COVID-19 and Ukraine war brought additional challenges for global economies and businesses. I believe this conference will provide an opportunity for finance leaders to discuss and deliberate on transformation process for businesses in this era of unprecedented challenges. The accounting professionals as preparers and auditors of financial statements are responsible for quality reporting as well as transformation process including the ESG reporting, gender equity, embracing Diversity and inclusivity in the finance function.

While Government has always been ready to take up all possible dynamic, innovative and futuristic measures to boost our national economy in the best interests of our nation, Chartered Accountants are also equally committed towards the nation. Chartered Accountants constantly keep playing on priority the desired role of nation-building as well as contributing to the economic health of the nation.

“The state of the national economy is of special interest to the Chartered Accountant. The fortunes of his clients are closely connected with the level of economic activity”.

The Profession of Chartered Accountancy has been positively contributing to deliver futuristic policy solutions, in close coordination with the Government. The strength of the profession to put national interest as top priority, enables the profession to add value for its stakeholders and thus fulfilling the dictum “Chartered accountants are pillars of economic growth”.

Lastly, I would like to acknowledge the commendable contribution of Mr. Ashfaq Yousuf Tola, FCA, President ICAP, Mr. Mohammad Maqbool, FCA, Chairman Conference Committee and efforts of the organizing committee, ICAP management and staff on organizing the event in a befitting manner.

I wish all of you best of luck.

