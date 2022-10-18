AGL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
Indian rupee seen higher after dollar tumbles on positive risk mood

Reuters Published 18 Oct, 2022
MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is tipped to open higher against the US currency on Tuesday as a slide in U.K. yields boosted risk appetite and hurt demand for the safe-haven dollar.

The rupee is expected to open at around 82.20-82.25 per dollar, up from 82.35 in the previous session, when it traded in a roughly six-paisa range.

“We reckon that after the opening dip (on USD/INR), we will probably have another quiet session, like yesterday, or the dollar drifts higher back to the 82.40 level,” a trader at a Mumbai-based bank said.

The chances of the rupee adding to its opening advance “are quite low” given the likelihood of decent dollar buy orders at around 82.10-82.15, the dealer said.

The rupee in recent sessions has repeatedly struggled to breach that level.

The dollar index plunged 1% on Monday to just above the 112 level.

Indian rupee ends unchanged

The gauge’s slide came alongside a 2.7% rally in US equities, with the fall in U.K. yields boosting demand for risk assets.

The U.K. 30-year bond yield plunged around 44 basis points to 4.335% after Britain’s new finance minister Jeremy Hunt scrapped Prime Minister Liz Truss’s proposed tax cuts and reined in her energy subsidies.

Hunt’s reversal came after a dramatic loss of investor confidence in U.K. assets.

Despite the overnight decline in the dollar index and the risk-on sentiment, Asian currencies were mostly either flat or lower.

The measured response of US bonds to the fall in U.K. bonds likely impacted demand for Asian currencies.

The 10-year Treasury yield was hovering just around 4% and the 2-year was at 4.44%.

Meanwhile, in its monthly bulletin published on Monday, the Reserve Bank of India said retail inflation is set to ease from September levels, while economic activity is poised to expand.

Indian rupee

