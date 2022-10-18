AGL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
ANL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
AVN 81.80 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.18%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.23%)
CNERGY 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 56.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.23%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
FLYNG 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.16%)
GGGL 10.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.22%)
GTECH 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
MLCF 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.81%)
OGDC 72.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
PAEL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.49%)
PRL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
TPL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 19.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-8.84%)
TREET 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
TRG 124.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.67%)
UNITY 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.77%)
WAVES 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
BR100 4,196 Increased By 9.6 (0.23%)
BR30 15,746 Decreased By -18.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 41,839 Increased By 83.8 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,426 Increased By 1.8 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Private investment in LNG sector: Govt introduces Ogra (amendment) bill

Naveed Butt Published 18 Oct, 2022 06:38am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The government, Monday, introduced, “The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority Bill, 2022” in the National Assembly to allow private investors to invest at their own cost and risk to meet the growing demand of LNG in the country.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi introduced the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which was referred to the relevant committee.

According to the bill, “In the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority Ordinance, 2022, in section 6, after sub-section (3), the following new sub-section (4) shall be added, namely”:- Notwithstanding any other provision of the Ordinance, nothing in clause (j) of sub-section (2) shall apply to LNG terminals and associated facilities, developed by private sector parties without involving any government guarantees or off-take commitments for a period specified by the government through policy guidelines issued under section 21.”

Litigations against Ogra on the rise

According to the object and reasons of the bill, “the said mandatory open access/ Third Party Access (TPA) is making private investment in the LNG sector far more challenging. To support encourage private investment in this sector at the investor’s own cost and risk to meet the growing demand of LNG in the country.”

The National Assembly, on Monday, referred a government bill to the standing committee on energy for deliberations which was related to the oil and gas sector.

Chairman Standing Committee on Energy (Petroleum Division) Aamir Talal Gopang also presented the report of the Standing Committee on the Petroleum (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

National Assembly Ogra (Amendment) Bill private investment LNG sector

Comments

1000 characters

Private investment in LNG sector: Govt introduces Ogra (amendment) bill

Shahzeb Khan murder case: Supreme Court acquits Shahrukh Jatoi, others

Army places full confidence in Pakistan’s robust security of nuclear assets

UAE energy minister: OPEC+ output cut was correct decision, no politics behind it

Oil prices fall on fears of economic slowdown

President Alvi files reference in Supreme Court on Reko Diq

India cotton output seen rising 12% on bigger crop area, says trade body

ECP again postpones local government elections in Karachi

PTI files reference seeking CEC's removal

Dozens of LNG-laden ships queue off Europe’s coasts unable to unload

Benzema wins Ballon d'Or as Putellas retains women's prize

Read more stories