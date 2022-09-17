AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
AVN 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.76%)
EPCL 59.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
GGGL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.82%)
GGL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
GTECH 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.81%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.29 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.13%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
PAEL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
PRL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
TELE 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.22%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
TRG 116.80 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (6.27%)
UNITY 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.4%)
WAVES 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 8.5 (0.2%)
BR30 15,619 Increased By 203.2 (1.32%)
KSE100 41,679 Decreased By -92.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,648 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Litigations against Ogra on the rise

Wasim Iqbal Published 17 Sep, 2022 04:27am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The number of court cases involving billions of rupees has increased by 240 cases against the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) during the financial year 2020-21 as compared with the previous financial year.

On Friday, the OGRA released its annual report 2020-21 on its role as a regulator to safeguard public interest in the midstream and downstream petroleum sector.

The number of court cases was 822 in annual report 2020-21 against 582 cases during the previous year - around 41 per cent increased in one year.

Similarly, pending cases in 2020-21 were 490 against only 32 in previous year. The report does not mention the amount involved in the court cases.

The hiring of counsels also doubled in 2020-21 as 435 against 207 in the previous year. Highest cases, 301, were filed in the High Court of Sindh in 2020-21, which had been only 73 in the previous year. 277 cases were pending in SHC.

POL products’ deregulation: Ogra initiates consultative meetings with OMCs

In the apex court, 13 cases were registered in 2020-21 and nine were pending. As many as 286 cases were filed in Lahore High Court and 95 were pending. Around 37 cases were filed in Islamabad High Court and 24 pending; 58 cases were filed in Peshawar High Court and 24 pending; four cases were filed in Balochistan High Court and one pending, 121 cases were filed civil courts and two in WM, Accountability Court, etc.

In 2020-21, OGRA granted licenses and performed other regulated activities as under: OGRA granted a licence to:

For (RLNG) M/s K-Electric Limited for construction and operation of natural gas /RLNG transmission pipeline from Port Qasim to KE’s Bin Qasim Power Complex; M/s Tabeer Energy Marketing (Private) Limited; M/s Energas Marketing (Private) Limited; M/s Shell Energy Pakistan (Private) Limited to carry out regulated activity for Sale of Natural Gas/ RLNG to the consumers; M/s Energas Terminal (Private) Limited for construction and operation of 30-inch diameter and nine-km long Natural Gas/ RLNG transmission pipeline from ENERGAS Terminal to SSGC’s Custody Transfer Station at Port Qasim.

OGRA for the first time granted five licences for transportation of LPG through road bowsers.

For (Oil): During the fiscal year the Oil Marketing Companies built an additional oil storage of 95,379 MT including 50,019 MT of Motor gasoline and 45,360 MT of High Speed Diesel in the country.

OGRA entertained consumers’ complaints against natural gas, LPG, CNG, and oil companies free of cost. These complaints were resolved expeditiously and in judicious manner by providing remedial measures.

OGRA resolved 8,272 complaints out of 8,361 during FY 2020-21 and provided financial relief of Rs118.31 million and a number of 1,341 gas connections were provided to consumers being due against their complaints.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

OGRA accountability court Port Qasim petroleum sector RLNG Motor Gasoline

Comments

1000 characters

Litigations against Ogra on the rise

Post-flood challenges: Govt won’t opt for debt rescheduling or moratorium: MoEA

RLNG power plants: sell-off process hits a snag

Climate-fuelled hunger more than doubles in worst-hit countries: report

KPT has paid over Rs230m municipal tax: Wahab

Shehbaz, Xi discuss CPEC, regional situation

Pakistan, Kazakhstan for early finalisation of bilateral TTA

PM urges SCO to make Pakistan-specific climate action plans

SCO bloc agrees to expand trade in national currencies

Allowing IPPs to buy fuel from ‘any OMC’ irks PSO

Jul 1-Sept 2 govt borrowing rises 21pc to Rs58bn YoY

Read more stories