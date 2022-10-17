Sheikh Rashid’s Lal Haveli possession declared ‘illegal’

The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Monday declared Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed’s takeover of Lal Haveli and six other units ‘illegal,’ Aaj News reported.

The ETPB announced the reserved verdict in the case. In its verdict, the board said that the petitioner [Sheikh Rashid] could not produce any records related to the seven abandoned units, including Lal Haveli.

The written judgment noted that due to political influence, the case was delayed for 27 years, adding that Rashid and his brother Sheikh Siddique had not made any payment to the endowment department since 1995.

The ETPB said that the applicant in the case had failed to produce any record that could show that he and his brother were the rightful owners of the Lal Haveli residence and other units.

It then rejected the petitioner’s request for regularization and transfer.

Following the ETPB’s verdict, Rashid announced to move civil court against the Board’s decision to declare his properties ‘illegal’.

“After not being able to find anything against me during the investigation of his tenure, Lal Haveli is now being targeted,” said the AML chief.

Earlier in the day, Rashid challenged the notice to vacate Lal Haveli in court after the eviction notices were served to the AML chief and his brother Sheikh Siddique.

A day earlier, ETPB served notices to Rashid and his brother asking them to vacate the abandoned properties including Lal Haveli, within seven days.

The deputy administrator of the ETPB, Asif Khan, warned that those on the occupied property would be evicted with the help of police if they did not vacate within seven days.

He also wrote a letter to the Rawalpindi deputy commissioner requesting police assistance on October 19 for the retrieval of properties.

Several hearings were held in the case of seven abandoned trust properties, including Lal Haveli, but despite repeated reminders, Rashid and his brother Sheikh Siddique failed to produce any authentic documents to support their ownership claim.