Oct 17, 2022
Pakistan

Nawaz Sharif to lead PML-N’s general election campaign: Rana Sanaullah

  • Interior minister acknowledges ECP for holding free and fair by-elections
BR Web Desk Published October 17, 2022 Updated October 17, 2022 07:21pm
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Monday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will lead the party’s campaign for general elections scheduled to take place in 2023.

Addressing a press conference, he acknowledged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for holding free and fair by-elections for a second time, a reference to Sunday's crucial by-polls.

“The ECP remained neutral throughout the electoral process and now, no one can accuse it of any kind of wrongdoing during by-elections,” he said. “The ECP has earlier been targeted in propaganda.”

He said that while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) emerged victorious, it should also respect the decisions of those people who voted for PML-N.

“If we accept the decisions of PTI voters, Imran Khan should also respect our voters,” he said. “This is the correct democratic behavior.”

He also highlighted that PML-N lost a significant chunk of its voter base due to soaring inflation, driven by the spike in electricity bills and fuel prices.

“We admit that inflation has risen but we had to take harsh measures to rescue the economy from the threat of a default,” he said.

“We will contain the inflation going forward and emerge strong in the general elections.”

He also recalled that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) won many by-elections when Imran Khan was prime minister.

The interior minister further cautioned Imran Khan that “winning by-elections does not mean that you can go against the law.”

“If you take any unlawful step, I warn you that you will face the full force of law,” he warned.

Oct 16 by-polls: PTI wins majority of seats in all three provinces

In the by-elections held on eight National Assembly and three Punjab Assembly on Sunday, PTI won the majority of seats.

PTI chairman Imran Khan contested the election on seven out of eight National Assembly seats and won six of them.

Similarly, of three Punjab Assembly seats, PTI candidates have won two and lost one. The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) won the remaining two NA seats, while the PML-N could secure only one Punjab Assembly seat.

