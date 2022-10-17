AGL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.9%)
Vodafone and Altice in German tie-up to bring fibre broadband to homes

Reuters Published 17 Oct, 2022 12:29pm
LONDON: Britain’s Vodafone and France’s Altice said they would create a joint venture in Germany named FibreCo to provide faster fibre broadband to up to 7 million homes over a six-year period.

Vodafone said in a statement on Monday that FibreCo, which will provide fibre-to-the-home connectivity, would invest up to 7 billion euros to build the network, and that the project was in line with its plan to upgrade Vodafone’s existing hybrid fibre cable network.

India to press Apple, Samsung for faster 5G software upgrades in phones

Both companies will own 50% in FibreCo in a deal that will be subject to regulatory approval and expected to close in the first-half of 2023.

