AGL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.9%)
ANL 9.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 80.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.1%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.98%)
EFERT 81.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.74%)
EPCL 57.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.67%)
FCCL 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
FFL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.6%)
FLYNG 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
GGGL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
GGL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.11%)
GTECH 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.59%)
HUMNL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 32.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
MLCF 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.16%)
OGDC 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.17%)
PAEL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.6%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.72%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.05%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
TELE 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TPL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.35%)
TPLP 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
TREET 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
TRG 123.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.02%)
UNITY 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.88%)
WAVES 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 4,186 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.86%)
BR30 15,764 Decreased By -189.9 (-1.19%)
KSE100 41,755 Decreased By -193.1 (-0.46%)
KSE30 15,424 Decreased By -109.5 (-0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Goldman to combine investment banking and trading as part of major overhaul

Reuters Published October 17, 2022 Updated October 17, 2022 11:01am
Follow us

Goldman Sachs Group Inc plans to restructure its biggest businesses into three divisions, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Undertaking one of biggest reshuffles in the Wall Street firm’s history, Goldman will combine its investment banking and trading businesses into one unit, while merging asset and wealth management into another, the report said.

Marcus, Goldman’s consumer-banking arm, will be a part of the asset and wealth management unit, the report added.

A third division will look over transaction banking and the bank’s portfolio of financial-technology platforms, according to WSJ.

The restructuring plans are expected to be announced within days, the people said. Goldman releases third-quarter earnings on Tuesday.

However, changes to the bank’s top leadership remains unknown, according to the report, although at least a few executives will have new roles.

Goldman Sachs sees deeper UK recession after tax U-turn

Marc Nachmann, the bank’s global co-head of the Global Markets Division, will move to help run the combined asset- and wealth-management arm.

A Goldman spokesman in Asia declined to comment.

The rejig came shortly after the bank’s global job cuts in September that could have impacted hundreds of bankers.

It reported a 48% slump in second-quarter profit, which beat forecasts due to gains in fixed-income and commodities trading.

Wall Street Journal Goldman Sachs Group

Comments

1000 characters

Goldman to combine investment banking and trading as part of major overhaul

4th successive decline: rupee settles at 218.89 against US dollar

Court grants interim bail to Imran till Oct 31 in prohibited funding case

Saudi defends oil policy in face of US charges

Dar optimistic of Pakistan’s exit from FATF’s grey-list

Nawaz Sharif to lead PML-N’s general election campaign: Rana Sanaullah

Indus Motor vows to launch Corolla Cross in Pakistan next year

Bankrupt Sri Lanka slashes fuel prices

Pakistan's power generation cost up nearly 46% YoY in Sep as production declines

Oil rises as positive Chinese signals counter recession fears

Norwegian Ambassador calls on COAS, expresses grief over flood devastation

Read more stories