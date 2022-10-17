AGL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.9%)
ANL 9.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 80.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.1%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.98%)
EFERT 81.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.74%)
EPCL 57.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.67%)
FCCL 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
FFL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.6%)
FLYNG 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
GGGL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
GGL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.11%)
GTECH 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.59%)
HUMNL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 32.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
MLCF 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.16%)
OGDC 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.17%)
PAEL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.6%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.72%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.05%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
TELE 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TPL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.35%)
TPLP 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
TREET 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
TRG 123.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.02%)
UNITY 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.88%)
WAVES 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 4,186 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.86%)
BR30 15,764 Decreased By -189.9 (-1.19%)
KSE100 41,755 Decreased By -193.1 (-0.46%)
KSE30 15,424 Decreased By -109.5 (-0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

4th successive decline: rupee settles at 218.89 against US dollar

  • Depreciates 0.21% in inter-bank market on Monday
Recorder Report Published October 17, 2022 Updated October 17, 2022 07:45pm
Follow us

Pakistan’s rupee registered a decline for the fourth successive session against the US dollar, and depreciated 0.21% in the inter-bank market on Monday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 218.89 after depreciating Re0.46 or 0.21%. However, despite the depreciation, the rupee has gained 4.36% during the ongoing month.

On Friday, rupee had dipped against the US dollar, and closed at 218.43 after depreciating Re0.05 or 0.02% for the third consecutive session.

After staging a recovery since the last week of September, amid a shift in sentiment driven by Ishaq Dar's arrival at the Ministry of Finance and measures taken by the central bank and authorities, the currency is now showing signs of stabilising against the greenback.

At the end of the previous week, it was reported that Dar will seek rescheduling of some $27 billion worth of non-Paris Club debt largely owed to China, but will not pursue haircuts as part of any restructuring.

The finance minister has also called for greater policy support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and multilateral donors in the backdrop of the climate-induced catastrophe and losses suffered by Pakistan.

Internationally, the US dollar remained dominant against other currencies, after data showed that US inflation rose in September by 0.4% from August, reinforcing bets of another aggressive rate hike at the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen, firmed at 112.93.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were steady on Monday as China’s continuation of loose monetary policy was offset by fears that high inflation and energy costs could drag the global economy into recession.

Inter-bank market rates for dollar on Monday

BID Rs 219

OFFER Rs 220

Open-market movement

In the open market, the PKR gained 50 paisas for buying and 30 paisas for selling against USD, closing at 223.50 and 225.70, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR gained 4 rupees for both buying and selling, closing at 218 and 220 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR gained 1.20 rupees for buying and 1.10 rupees for selling, closing at 60.80 and 61.40, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR gained 1.05 rupees for buying and one rupee for selling, closing at 59.25 and 59.80, respectively.

Open-market rates for dollar on Monday

BID Rs 223.50

OFFER Rs 225.70

forex Ishaq Dar FOMC currency dollar index Dollar rate oil price usd rate rupee rate pkrrate

Comments

1000 characters

4th successive decline: rupee settles at 218.89 against US dollar

Court grants interim bail to Imran till Oct 31 in prohibited funding case

Dar optimistic of Pakistan’s exit from FATF’s grey-list

Nawaz Sharif to lead PML-N’s general election campaign: Rana Sanaullah

Indus Motor vows to launch Corolla Cross in Pakistan next year

Bankrupt Sri Lanka slashes fuel prices

Pakistan's power generation cost up nearly 46% YoY in Sep as production declines

Oil rises as positive Chinese signals counter recession fears

Saudi defends oil policy in face of US charges

Norwegian Ambassador calls on COAS, expresses grief over flood devastation

Read more stories