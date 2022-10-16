AGL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.41%)
ANL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.59%)
AVN 81.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.01%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
EFERT 80.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.51%)
EPCL 57.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.52%)
FCCL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
FFL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
FLYNG 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
GGGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
GGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
GTECH 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.64%)
HUMNL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.34%)
LOTCHEM 32.03 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.39%)
MLCF 28.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
OGDC 73.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.59%)
PAEL 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.72%)
PIBTL 5.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.16%)
TPL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
TPLP 21.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.44%)
TREET 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
TRG 126.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-1.95%)
UNITY 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
WAVES 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.27%)
BR100 4,222 Decreased By -8.3 (-0.2%)
BR30 15,954 Decreased By -48.9 (-0.31%)
KSE100 41,949 Decreased By -137.2 (-0.33%)
KSE30 15,534 Decreased By -70.3 (-0.45%)
No.1 Swiatek rallies past Pegula to reach San Diego final

AFP Published 16 Oct, 2022 11:06am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
SAN DIEGO: World number one Iga Swiatek of Poland rallied after a rain delay to defeat sixth-ranked American Jessica Pegula on Saturday and reach the WTA San Diego Open final.

Swiatek, seeking her eighth title of the year, advanced to her ninth WTA final of the season by defeating Pegula 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 after two hours and six minutes.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek will play for the crown on Sunday against the winner of a later semi-final between 19th-ranked American Danielle Collins, this year’s Australian Open runner-up, and Croatia’s 77th-ranked Donna Vekic.

In a rematch of this year’s French and US Open quarter-finals, Swiatek dropped the first set just before a lengthy rain delay that allowed the 21-year-old Polish star to regroup.

Rins wins Australian MotoGP as Quartararo crashes out

Swiatek raced ahead 3-0 and broke again on a forehand winner in the eighth game to force a third set, which she also dominated, taking the victory with a break when Pegula netted a forehand.

Winner of a WTA-best 63 matches this year, Swiatek improved to 4-1 all-time against Pegula, having lost their first meeting in 2019 at Washington but wining this year at Miami and in the US and French Open quarter-finals.

Swiatek, a runner-up last week at Ostrava, seeks her 11th career WTA title. Her titles this year include Qatar, Indian Wells, Miami, Rome, Stuttgart and the US and French Opens.

Collins won her only WTA titles last year at Palermo and Silicon Valley.

Vekic won her third career WTA title last October at Courmayeur in her most recent tour final.

