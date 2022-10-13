AGL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
ANL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
AVN 83.43 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.81%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.81%)
EFERT 81.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
EPCL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.02%)
FCCL 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-8.78%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.42%)
GGGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.94%)
GTECH 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 6.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.97%)
LOTCHEM 31.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.5%)
MLCF 28.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
OGDC 76.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
PAEL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.89%)
PIBTL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 17.98 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.18%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.27%)
TELE 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
TPL 8.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 21.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.37%)
TREET 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.85%)
TRG 128.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.63%)
UNITY 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.61%)
WAVES 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2%)
BR100 4,231 Increased By 7.2 (0.17%)
BR30 16,003 Decreased By -93.6 (-0.58%)
KSE100 42,086 Increased By 78.6 (0.19%)
KSE30 15,604 Increased By 33.8 (0.22%)
Saudi Arabia says OPEC+ oil cut 'purely economic'

Reuters Published 13 Oct, 2022 02:56pm
CAIRO: Saudi Arabia rejected as "not based on facts" statements criticising the kingdom after an OPEC+ decision last week to cut its oil production target despite US objections, saying it serves the interests of both consumers and producers.

The OPEC+ decision was adopted through consensus, took into account the balance of supply and demand and was aimed at curbing market volatility, the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

President Joe Biden pledged earlier this week that "there will be consequences" for US relations with Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ said last week it would cut its oil production target by 2 million barrels per day.

OPEC+, the producer group comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) plus allies including Russia, announced its new production target after weeks of lobbying by US officials against such a move.

The United States accused Saudi Arabia of kowtowing to Moscow, which objects to a Western cap on the price of Russian oil in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

Biden vows consequences for US-Saudi relations after OPEC decision

The Saudi foreign ministry statement, quoting an unnamed official, stressed the "purely economic context" of the oil cut.

"The Kingdom clarified through its continuous consultations with the US administration that all economic analyses indicate that postponing the OPEC+ decision for a month, according to what has been suggested would have had negative economic consequences," it said.

