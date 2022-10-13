AGL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
Azam Swati arrested by FIA

  • Court sends PTI leader on 2-day physical remand
BR Web Desk Published October 13, 2022 Updated October 13, 2022 02:23pm
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Khan Swati has been arrested after posting comments against state institutions on social media, Aaj News reported on Thursday.

Moreover, Islamabad Sessions Court approved a 2-day physical remand for the PTI leader. He was arrested from his home by the Cyber Crime Wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in early hours of the morning and later presented in the court.

Dr Shahbaz Gill released from Adiala Jail after IHC grants bail

During the hearing, FIA officials stated that Swati was arrested for posting tweets against state institutions. They also demanded 7-day physical remand for the PTI leader.

The court also ordered that a medical test of Swati should be conducted and reports should be presented in next hearing.

In August 2022, former special assistant to the prime minister for political communication Dr Shahbaz Gill was arrested by Islamabad Police outside Banigala Chowk for “making statements against state institutions and inciting the people to rebellion”.

A case was registered against him at the Kohsar Police Station, Islamabad. Besides other charges, clauses relating to inciting people against the state institutions and their heads were added in the FIR, it was reported.

He was released in September after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted him bail.

Sedition case: Islamabad court sends Shahbaz Gill to jail on judicial remand

On August 9, Gill was arrested by Islamabad Police outside Banigala Chowk on charges of “making statements against state institutions and inciting the people to rebellion.”

Accepting his bail, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah directed Gill to submit Rs500,000 as surety bonds.

In his petition submitted before the IHC on September 2, the PTI leader stated that evidence of torture was found on him and thus, the court should grant him post-arrest bail.

