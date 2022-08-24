Sedition case: Islamabad court sends Shahbaz Gill to jail on judicial remand

An Islamabad district and sessions court on Wednesday rejected an extension in the physical remand of former special assistant to prime minister on political communication Shahbaz Gill and sent him to jail on judicial remand.

During a hearing on Wednesday, the Islamabad Capital Territory police had sought a seven-day extension in Gill’s physical remand, following the end of a two-day physical remand granted on Monday.

The police sought extension from Judicial Magistrate Malik Aman.

On August 9, Gill was arrested by Islamabad Police outside Banigala Chowk for “making statements against state institutions and inciting the people to rebellion.”

A sedition case was registered against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader at the Kohsar Police Station, Islamabad. Besides other charges, clauses relating to inciting people against the state institutions and their heads were added in the FIR, it was reported.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah claimed that Gill was arrested on charges of sedition and inciting the public against state institutions.

After Islamabad, another case was registered in Karachi against the PTI leader.

On August 10, the court granted police two-day physical remand of Gill although the law enforcement agency had requested a 14-day remand.

On August 12, an Islamabad Court approved judicial remand for the former SAPM and rejected police’s request for extension in the physical remand.

On Monday, a Islamabad sessions court sent Gill on a two-day physical remand in the sedition case.

Gill was produced before the court in a wheelchair with footage showing him having difficulty breathing. He was also heard crying for his oxygen mask.

After recording statements, the court directed that Gill be produced before the court on August 24.

Following his arrest, Imran Khan and his party leaders claimed that Gill was tortured during the physical remand and that his medical report presented before the magistrate was fake.

“They are torturing and trying to mentally break him. And they are forcing him to give statements against Imran Khan,” the ex-premier alleged, adding that if “Imran has to say something, he will say it himself […] he doesn’t need Shahbaz Gill for that”.