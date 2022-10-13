AGL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.29%)
Oct 13, 2022
Habib University hosts session on liberal arts education

Recorder Report Published 13 Oct, 2022 05:59am
KARACHI: In order to clarify misconceptions about liberal arts education, the Habib University hosted an in-person interactive session on “Liberal Arts Education: Myth and Misconception”, with Dr Alexander Key, associate professor of Arabic and comparative literature and director of Stanford Humanities Core, here on Wednesday.

Dr Key while addressing the participants said: “Liberal arts education is a label used for small, elite, teaching focused institutions in the US”.

Yet, it is an essential element in preparing young 18 to 24 years old individuals in facing the issues afflicting the world, said Dr Key.

“As an institution, you want students to leave after four years and be successful and the best way to do is to give them options for what they want to do with their lives for the next 10-20 years,” said Dr Key.

This is where a liberal arts education is so important, as it provides students an opportunity to engage with a breadth of knowledge and flexibility in learning.

In a country where vocational education still holds sway, Dr. Key appreciated the role that Habib University was playing in bringing a positive change to higher education. “Habib University’s commitment to the liberal arts is truly valuable,” he added, stating that what made the university attractive was the intellectual confidence of the high quality faculty and their understanding of the need to teach their students within the context of being in Karachi in the 21st century. He further said that Stanford University would do well to learn from Habib University.

Dr Key further stated that in the modern workplace, employers were looking for individuals who had a certain skill set rather than a particular degree, and that the liberal arts provided that.

“The world is complicated, so you need different skills,” he stated.

