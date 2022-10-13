AGL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.29%)
French embassy official visits UVAS

Recorder Report Published 13 Oct, 2022 05:59am
LAHORE: Dr Sabine Vermillard who is the Scientific and Higher Education Attaché from Embassy of France visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore called on Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad here on Wednesday.

Meanwhile Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the meeting while a number of UVAS Senior faculty members were present in the meeting. Dr Sabine Vermillard sought possible opportunities of collaboration in the areas of education & research, climate change, students and faculty exchange programme for the learning of innovative knowledge, capacity building for products development as well as for the promotion of academic cooperation with UVAS to make long term relationship.

Earlier, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad briefed the delegation on UVAS academic & research activities, national and international collaborations and history of university, various degree programmes, research, training and services of UVAS through video documentary.

He spoke about UVAS initiatives taken for the betterment of flood victims in Taunsa Sharif, Rajanpur, Fazilpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Charsadda, Rojhan, Khairpur and Lesbela. He also mentioned UVAS initiatives taken in the odd circumstances of coronavirus pandemic, earthquakes and flood related natural disasters.

