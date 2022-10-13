AGL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.29%)
Oct 13, 2022
Punjab Group’s three-day Indus Conclave starts on 14th

Recorder Report Published 13 Oct, 2022 05:59am
LAHORE: Punjab Group, with its mission to create real world impact in the socio-cultural and economic spheres, is organizing a conference from 14th to 16th October 2022, at Al-hamra Art Center, Mall Road, Lahore.

The said conference has been titled as Indus Conclave – Looking into the Future and aims to serve as an opportunity for business leaders, policy makers, diplomats, journalists, academics, writers, artists and the civil society to come together and grapple with challenges facing our world today, infuse the discourse with fresh ideas, engage in conversations about our past and how they can inform our future.

This conference endeavors to be an enduring platform where accomplished professionals and leading thinkers meet promising innovators; determined in making this world a more peaceful, equitable and secure place for everyone who inhabits it.

The conference also aspires to celebrate and discuss the region’s literary and cultural heritage by holding interactive sessions and exhibitions during the conference.

The three day based conference features an opening ceremony followed by stimulating discussions, book launch and art installations by renowned speakers, writers and artists. The conference shall be graced by eminent personalities and dynamic speakers including Justice Jawad Hassan, Justice Nasira Iqbal, Jehan Ara, Najam Sethi, Salman Akram Raja, Dr. Moeed Yusuf, Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq, Meera Sethi, Vasay Chaudhry, Marvi Mazhar, Dur e Aziz Amina, Yasser Bashir, Danielle Sharaf, Natasha Noorani, Amad Mian, Qudsia Rahim, Attiq Ahmed, Kamil Chima, Mosharraf Zaidi, Dr. Shahzad Ali Chaudhry, Dr. Zafar Mirza and Bilal Tanvir.

The conference shall enable thought leaders, policy drivers and change makers to shed light on a diverse range of topics including education, sustainability, climate change, culture, heritage, arts and history and shall be open to public on the 15th and 16th of October, 2022.

With Indus Conclave, the Punjab Group aims to engage and mobilize a community of thought leaders, change makers, activists and community influencers to result in a sustainable tomorrow for generations to come.

