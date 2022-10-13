AGL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.29%)
Oct 13, 2022
Firm trend on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 13 Oct, 2022 05:59am
LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 19,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 10,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 19,000 per maund.

600 bales of Ghotki and Dharki were sold at Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,350 per maund, 1200 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 1000 bales of Mehrab Pur were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 200 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 18,800 per maund, 700 bales of Hyderabad were sold at Rs 15,500 per maund, 400 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 15,550 per maund, 600 bales of Samundri were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 1,000 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 800 bales of Bagho Bahar were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 200 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 400 bales of Rahim Yar Khan, 600 bales of Marrot, 400 bales of Khan Pur were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 100 bales of Bahwalnagar were sold at Rs 19,700 per maund, 1000 bales of Yazman were sold at Rs 18,700 to Rs 18,800 per maund and 2000 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,300 per maund. Polyester Fibre was available at Rs 302 per kg.

