Crackdown on unregistered domestic gas consumers in Surjani Town

Published 13 Oct, 2022
KARACHI: SSGC’s Gas Theft Intelligence Wing successfully carried out a major raid in Karachi’s Surjani Town on the unregistered domestic residents who were stealing gas from the Company’s direct pipeline.

The raiding team had earlier discovered that the residents of this locality had illegally reconnected the line that they had disconnected a few days ago during a previous raid.

Consequently, SSGC’s Intelligence Wing planned a grand operation to disconnect the line and apprehend the culprits. Since the area locals had created a law-and-order situation while the raid was being undertaken the last time around, an elaborate operation was efficiently planned with SSGC Police and local police contingent in good numbers. During the raid, illegal gas line was disconnected and approximately length of 150 meters of the Company’s gas pipes was also recovered.

During the operation, the residents created a law-and-order situation by pelting stones from the streets and the rooftops of their houses on SSGC Operations team and Company vehicles, seriously threatening their safety in the process. When the situation further deteriorated, SSGC Police had to resort to aerial firing to protect the raiding party and disperse the mob. All men and material were safely removed from the site.

SSGC lodged FIRs against the culprits who were nominated by the residents for providing illegal gas connections. Further investigation is in progress to apprehend the culprits with due assistance from the Surjani Town police.

