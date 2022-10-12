Imran Khan, 10 others booked in foreign funding case

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday filed a case against 11 people including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the foreign funding case. The foreign funding case was filed by the FIA’s Corporate Banking Circle. The suspects are alleged of violating the Foreign Exchange Act.

They are beneficiaries of a private bank account.

Sardar Azhar Tariq, Saifullah Niazi, Syed Younas, Aamir Mehmood Kiani, Tariq Sheikh, and Tariq Shafi are among the suspects.

The FIR read that the PTI had an account in the private bank. Manager of the bank has also been included in the case. The FIR mentioned that the bank account was created in the name of “Naya Pakistan”.

The FIA alleged that the bank manager allowed the illegitimate operation of the bank account, which received $2.1 million from Abraaj Group of Companies.

The PTI submitted an affidavit of Arif Naqvi with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The FIA alleged that the affidavit was false and fake. It said the money was sent by Wootton Cricket Club from two other accounts. The private bank head helped the suspects in getting suspicious and unlawful details.

