Police asked to return personal belongings of Gill

ISLAMABAD: A Sessions Court in the federal capital on Tuesday ordered the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police to immediately return all the personal belongings of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill.

The hearing of the sedition case against the PTI leader was held in Sessions Court, Islamabad. The court ordered to return Gill’s belongings before the closing of court time on Tuesday.

The PTI leaders, Shahbaz Gill and Raja Khurrum Nawaz attended the hearing. The court told Gill’s lawyer to inform the court if the belongings are not returned today.

Earlier, on October 3 the federal government moved the Supreme Court (SC) seeking the cancellation of the PTI leader’s bail. According to details, Islamabad City Magistrate – on behalf of the federal government – filed an application in the Supreme Court (SC) seeking the cancellation of Shahbaz Gill.

In the application, the federal government argued that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) did not evaluate the facts correctly. “The PTI leader is accused of treason against the state,” it added.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) accepted Gill’s post-arrest bail plea in the sedition case registered against him.

Gill’s attorney Salman Safdar argued that some parts of the PTI leader’s talk are being used against him out of context. The PTI leader only talked about the government and a political party, the complainant is not the affected party in the case, he added.

Later, after the court hearing, Gill while talking to media persons said that there are two kinds of Pakistan: one for common Pakistanis, and the other for the elite class who are out of the reach of the law. He said: “I will not talk much about the court proceedings. I have had four appearances in the last 10 days. We respect the courts but in the last 72 hours we have seen contempt of court,” he added.

He said: journalists were not allowed to come near me, nor could any lawyer meet me. I request the Chief Justice to take a suo moto notice in the Rana Sanaullah case. He alleged that Sanaullah has paralysed the entire judicial system by not respecting a court order.

“Is Rana Sanaullah not bound by any law? Is Islamabad Police a personal employee of anyone? Rana Sanaullah has paralysed the entire judicial system,” he added.

“The judiciary is being insulted. The IG Islamabad is also insulting the judiciary. I am a common man, so I am suffering from these cases,” the PTI leader said. He claimed that Sanaullah misused his position. He fired shots at innocent people in Model Town at the request of the mafia.

He said that a spectacle had happened in the last 72 hours. “Can it happen to a common man that the police are walking around with a warrant and the accused is on the loose,” he asked.

The Home Minister of Punjab needs to reform the jails immediately. The condition of the common man is very bad in jail, he said. “I request the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) to take action on the way the IG Islamabad has flouted the law,” Gill said.

