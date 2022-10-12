AGL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
ANL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.56%)
AVN 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.51%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.23%)
EFERT 81.35 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.98%)
EPCL 59.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
FCCL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
FFL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.68%)
FLYNG 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.32%)
GGGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.37%)
GGL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.93%)
GTECH 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.57%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
KEL 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
LOTCHEM 34.00 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (4.26%)
MLCF 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.09%)
OGDC 76.99 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.83%)
PAEL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.89%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
PRL 18.12 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.13%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.39%)
TELE 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.76%)
TPL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TPLP 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
TREET 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.26%)
TRG 140.08 Decreased By ▼ -11.52 (-7.6%)
UNITY 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.72%)
WAVES 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.74%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.29%)
BR100 4,247 Increased By 48.9 (1.17%)
BR30 16,452 Increased By 14.4 (0.09%)
KSE100 42,034 Decreased By -121.7 (-0.29%)
KSE30 15,555 Decreased By -68.2 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 12 Oct, 2022 05:46am
Follow us

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Cherat Cement Company
Limited                         05-10-2022    12-10-2022    30% (F)         03-10-2022    12-10-2022
Emco Industries Limited         05-10-2022    12-10-2022    5% (F)          03-10-2022    12-10-2022
Sui Northern Gas
Pipelines Limited               10-10-2022    12-10-2022    25% (i)         06-10-2022
Tata Textile Mills Limited      06-10-2022    13-10-2022    50% (F)         04-10-2022    13-10-2022
Engro Powergen Qadirpur
Limited                         07-10-2022    14-10-2022                                  14-10-2022
MACPAC Films Limited            07-10-2022    14-10-2022    10% (F)         05-10-2022    14-10-2022
Arif Habib Limited              08-10-2022    15-10-2022    60% (F)         06-10-2022    15-10-2022
Good Luck Industries Ltd.       08-10-2022    15-10-2022    30% (F)         06-10-2022    15-10-2022
MetaTech Health Limited         09-10-2022    15-10-2022                                  15-10-2022
Pakistan Synthetics
Limited                         10-10-2022    17-10-2022    NIL                           17-10-2022
Janana De Malucho Textile
Mills Limited                   10-10-2022    17-10-2022    NIL                           17-10-2022
Bannu Woollen
Mills Limited                   10-10-2022    17-10-2022    NIL                           17-10-2022
Dawood Lawrencepur
 Limited                        11-10-2022    17-10-2022                                  17-10-2022
The Hub Power Company
Limited                         13-10-2022    17-10-2022    155% (i)        11-10-2022
Nishat Power Limited            11-10-2022    18-10-2022    25% (F)         07-10-2022    18-10-2022
Interloop Limited               11-10-2022    18-10-2022    20% (F),4% (B)  07-10-2022    18-10-2022
Agha Steel Ind.Ltd              11-10-2022    18-10-2022    NIL                           24-10-2022
Fauji Foods Limited             12-10-2022    18-10-2022                                  18-10-2022
(CNERGYSC) Cnergyico
PK Limited                      12-10-2022    18-10-2022
Attock Cement Pakistan
Limited                         12-10-2022    19-10-2022    15% (F)         10-10-2022    19-10-2022
Cnergyico PK Limited            12-10-2022    19-10-2022    NIL                           19-10-2022
National Refinery Limited       12-10-2022    19-10-2022    150% (F)        10-10-2022    19-10-2022
Merit Packaging Limited         13-10-2022    19-10-2022    NIL                           19-10-2022
Amreli Steels Limited           12-10-2022    20-10-2022    NIL                           20-10-2022
Pak Datacom Limited             13-10-2022    20-10-2022    60% (F)         11-10-2022    20-10-2022
Dynea Pakistan Limited          13-10-2022    20-10-2022    150% (F)        11-10-2022    20-10-2022
Descon Oxychem Limited          13-10-2022    20-10-2022    20% (F)         11-10-2022    20-10-2022
Thal Limited                    14-10-2022    20-10-2022    50% (F)         12-10-2022    20-10-2022
National Foods Limited          14-10-2022    20-10-2022    100% (F)        12-10-2022    20-10-2022
AHMAD HASSAN TEXTILE
MILLS LTD.                      14-10-2022    20-10-2022    Nil                           20-10-2022
Shabbir Tiles &
Ceramics Limited                14-10-2022    20-10-2022    15% (F)         12-10-2022    20-10-2022
Agriauto Industries
Limited                         14-10-2022    20-10-2022    25% B           12-10-2022    20-10-2022
Mahmood Textile Mills
 Limited                        07-10-2022    21-10-2022    100% (F)        05-10-2022    21-10-2022
Khyber Textile Mills
Limited                         13-10-2022    21-10-2022    NIL                           21-10-2022
Rupali Polyester Limited        14-10-2022    21-10-2022    50% (F)         12-10-2022    21-10-2022
First National Bank
Modaraba                        14-10-2022    21-10-2022    NIL                           21-10-2022
Altern Energy Limited           14-10-2022    21-10-2022    NIL                           21-10-2022
Pak Elektron Limited            15-10-2022    21-10-2022                                  21-10-2022
Fauji Cement Company
Limited                         15-10-2022    21-10-2022    12.5% (B)       13-10-2022    21-10-2022
Sitara Chemical
Industries Limited              15-10-2022    21-10-2022    80% (F)         13-10-2022    21-10-2022
Burshane LPG (Pakistan)
Limited                         15-10-2022    21-10-2022    NIL                           21-10-2022
Synthetic Products
 Enterprises Ltd.               15-10-2022    21-10-2022    NIL                           21-10-2022
Pakistan PVC Limited            16-10-2022    21-10-2022    NIL                           21-10-2022
Calcorp Limited                 14-10-2022    22-10-2022    NIL                           22-10-2022
Escorts Investment
Bank Limited                    15-10-2022    22-10-2022    NIL                           22-10-2022
786 Investments Limited         15-10-2022    22-10-2022    NIL                           22-10-2022
Macter International
Limited                         15-10-2022    22-10-2022    15% (F)         13-10-2022    22-10-2022
(BAHLTFC9) Bank AL
Habib Limited                   12-10-2022    24-10-2022
Matco Foods Limited             17-10-2022    24-10-2022    NIL                           24-10-2022
First Dawood Investment
Bank Limited                    17-10-2022    24-10-2022    NIL                           24-10-2022
TPL Trakker Limited             17-10-2022    24-10-2022    NIL                           24-10-2022
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investments Ltd                 17-10-2022    24-10-2022    10% (F)         13-10-2022    24-10-2022
Kohinoor Energy Limited         18-10-2022    24-10-2022    NIL                           24-10-2022
Shezan International
 Limited                        18-10-2022    24-10-2022    50% (F)         14-10-2022    24-10-2022
Artistic Denim Mills
Limited                         17-10-2022    25-10-2022    20% (F)         13-10-2022    25-10-2022
Biafo Industries Limited        17-10-2022    25-10-2022    23% (F)         13-10-2022    25-10-2022
Oil & Gas Development
Company Limited                 18-10-2022    25-10-2022    25% (F)         14-10-2022    25-10-2022
J.K. Spinning Mills Limited     18-10-2022    25-10-2022    20% (F)         14-10-2022    25-10-2022
Pakistan Paper
Products Limited                18-10-2022    25-10-2022    NIL                           25-10-2022
Bolan Castings Limited          18-10-2022    25-10-2022    NIL                           25-10-2022
Hum Network Limited             18-10-2022    25-10-2022    NIL                           25-10-2022
Pakistan International
Bulk Terminal                   18-10-2022    25-10-2022    NIL                           25-10-2022
Next Capital Limited            18-10-2022    25-10-2022    15% B           14-10-2022    25-10-2022
Murree Brewery
Company Limited                 19-10-2022    25-10-2022    100% (F)        17-10-2022    25-10-2022
Shams Textile Mills
Limited                         19-10-2022    25-10-2022    NIL                           25-10-2022
Kohat Textile Mills Limited     19-10-2022    25-10-2022    NIL                           25-10-2022
Saif Textile Mills Limited      19-10-2022    25-10-2022    NIL                           25-10-2022
TRG Pakistan Limited            19-10-2022    25-10-2022    NIL                           25-10-2022
NetSol Technologies
Limited                         19-10-2022    25-10-2022    NIL                           25-10-2022
Pakistan Refinery Limited       19-10-2022    25-10-2022    NIL                           25-10-2022
Panther Tyres Ltd.              19-10-2022    25-10-2022    10% (F)         17-10-2022    25-10-2022
Elahi Cotton Mills Limited      19-10-2022    25-10-2022    NIL                           25-10-2022
Sally Textile Mills Limited     16-10-2022    26-10-2022    NIL                           26-10-2022
Dawood Equities Limited         16-10-2022    26-10-2022    Nil                           26-10-2022
Security Papers Limited         17-10-2022    26-10-2022    100% (F)        13-10-2022    26-10-2022
Habib Rice Product Limited      18-10-2022    26-10-2022    40% (F)         14-10-2022    26-10-2022
Al-Khair Gadoon Limited         18-10-2022    26-10-2022    NIL                           26-10-2022
Towellers Limited               19-10-2022    26-10-2022    100% (F)        17-10-2022    26-10-2022
Pakistan State Oil
 Company Limited                19-10-2022    26-10-2022    100% (F)        17-10-2022    26-10-2022
Suraj Cotton Mills Limited      19-10-2022    26-10-2022    40 (F)          17-10-2022    26-10-2022
Sindh Modaraba                  19-10-2022    26-10-2022    12% (F)         17-10-2022    26-10-2022
Pakistan Petroleum
Limited                         19-10-2022    26-10-2022    5% (F)          17-10-2022    26-10-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd
Preference Shares               19-10-2022    26-10-2022    5%                            26-10-2022
Gillette Pakistan Limited       19-10-2022    26-10-2022    NIL                           26-10-2022
Arpak International
Investments Ltd.                19-10-2022    26-10-2022    Nil                           26-10-2022
Orient Rental Mod               19-10-2022    26-10-2022    NIL                           26-10-2022
K-Electric Limited              20-10-2022    26-10-2022    NIL                           26-10-2022
Berger Paints Pakistan
Limited                         20-10-2022    26-10-2022    40% (F)         18-10-2022    26-10-2022
Sazgar Engineering
Works Limited                   20-10-2022    26-10-2022    NIL                           26-10-2022
Feroze1888 Mills Limited        20-10-2022    26-10-2022    29.10 (ii)      18-10-2022    26-10-2022
First UDL Modaraba              20-10-2022    26-10-2022    9% (F)          18-10-2022    26-10-2022
Sapphire Textile Mills
Limited                         20-10-2022    26-10-2022    100% (F)        18-10-2022    26-10-2022
Ittefaq Iron Industries
Limited                         20-10-2022    26-10-2022    NIL                           26-10-2022
Saudi Pak Leasing
Company Limited                 20-10-2022    26-10-2022    NIL                           26-10-2022
Premium Textile Mills
Limited                         20-10-2022    26-10-2022    500% (F)        18-10-2022    26-10-2022
Ghani Glass Limited             20-10-2022    26-10-2022    Nil                           26-10-2022
Ghani Value Glass Limited       20-10-2022    26-10-2022    20% (B)         18-10-2022    26-10-2022
First IBL Modaraba              20-10-2022    26-10-2022    NIL                           26-10-2022
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited      20-10-2022    26-10-2022    NIL                           26-10-2022
First Elite Capital Modaraba    20-10-2022    26-10-2022    NIL                           26-10-2022
Ismail Industries Limited       20-10-2022    26-10-2022    40% (F)         18-10-2022    26-10-2022
Sapphire Fibres Limited         20-10-2022    26-10-2022    100% (F)        18-10-2022    26-10-2022
Reliance Cotton Spinning
Mills Limited                   20-10-2022    26-10-2022    75% (F)         18-10-2022    26-10-2022
Ali Asghar Textile Mills
Limited                         20-10-2022    26-10-2022    Nil                           26-10-2022
Dewan Cement Limited            20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Dewan Farooque Motors
Limited                         20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Dewan Automotive
Engineering Limited             20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Ghandhara Tyre &
Rubber Co. Ltd                  20-10-2022    27-10-2022    30% (F)         18-10-2022    27-10-2022
Bhanero Textile Mills
Limited                         20-10-2022    27-10-2022    715% (F)        18-10-2022    27-10-2022
Blessed Textiles Limited        20-10-2022    27-10-2022    330% (F)        18-10-2022    27-10-2022
Faisal Spinning Mills
Limited                         20-10-2022    27-10-2022    214.5% (F)      18-10-2022    27-10-2022
Colony Textile Mills
Limited                         20-10-2022    27-10-2022    Nil                           27-10-2022
Dewan Farooque Spinning
Mills Limited                   20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Dewan Khalid Textile
 Mills Limited                  20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Dewan Mushtaq Textile
Mills Limited                   20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Dewan Textile Mills Limited     20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Trust Modaraba                  20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Treet Corporation Limited       20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
AKD Hospitality Limited         20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Landmark Spinning
Industries Limited              20-10-2022    27-10-2022    Nil                           27-10-2022
Javedan Corporation Limited     20-10-2022    27-10-2022    Nil                           27-10-2022
CRESCENT STEEL
 & ALLIED
PROUDCTS LTD.                   20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
INVEST CAP INVESTMENT
BANK LIMITED                    20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
D.M. Textile Mills Limited      20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Pioneer Cement Limited          20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
SHAFFI CHEMICAL
INDUSTRIES LTD .                20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Ittehad Chemicals Limted        20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Popular Islamic Modaraba        20-10-2022    27-10-2022    3.744% (F)      18-10-2022    27-10-2022
Kohinoor Mills Limited          20-10-2022    27-10-2022    20% (F)         18-10-2022    27-10-2022
Diamond Industries Limited      20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Yousaf Weaving Mills
Limited                         20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Crescent Cotton Mills
Limited                         20-10-2022    27-10-2022    7.5% (F)        18-10-2022    27-10-2022
TPL Corp Limited                20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
TPL Properties Limited          20-10-2022    27-10-2022    10% B           18-10-2022    27-10-2022
Thatta Cement Company
Limited                         20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills
Limited                         20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Gharibwal Cement Limited        20-10-2022    27-10-2022    10% (F)         18-10-2022    27-10-2022
First Treet Manufacturing
Modaraba                        20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
OLP Financial Services
Pak Ltd                         20-10-2022    27-10-2022    20% (F)         18-10-2022    27-10-2022
Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited    20-10-2022    27-10-2022    10% B           18-10-2022    28-10-2022
Chakwal Spinning Mills
Limited                         20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Flying Cement Company
Limited                         20-10-2022    27-10-2022    Nil                           27-10-2022
Dost Steels Limited             20-10-2022    27-10-2022    Nil                           27-10-2022
Habib Insurance Co. Ltd         20-10-2022    27-10-2022                                  27-10-2022
AKD Hospitality Limited         20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Siddiqsons Tin Plate
 Limited                        21-10-2022    27-10-2022    Nil                           27-10-2022
Jubilee Spinning &
Weaving Mills Ltd.              21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Kohinoor Textile Mills
Limited                         21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
First Fidelity Leasing
Modaraba                        21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Millat Tractors Limited         21-10-2022    27-10-2022    200% (F),20% B  19-10-2022    27-10-2022
Grays Leasing Limited           21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
International Knitwear
Limited                         21-10-2022    27-10-2022    7.5% (F)        19-10-2022    27-10-2022
Reliance Weaving Mills
Limited                         21-10-2022    27-10-2022    40% (F)         19-10-2022    27-10-2022
Shield Corporation Limited      21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Kot Addu Power Company
Limited                         21-10-2022    27-10-2022    40% (F)         19-10-2022    27-10-2022
Pakistan Services Limited       21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Otsuka Pakistan Limited         21-10-2022    27-10-2022    15% (F)         19-10-2022    27-10-2022
Allied Rental Modaraba          21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Tariq Glass Industries
Limited                         21-10-2022    27-10-2022    20% (F)25% (B)  19-10-2022    27-10-2022
Maple Leaf Cement
Factory Limited                 21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Nishat Chunian Limited          21-10-2022    27-10-2022    40% (F)         19-10-2022    27-10-2022
The Crescent Textile
Mills Limited                   21-10-2022    27-10-2022    10% (F)         19-10-2022    27-10-2022
Fateh Industries Limited        21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Fateh Sports Wear Limited       21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Ellcot Spinning Mills
Limited                         21-10-2022    27-10-2022    100% (F)        19-10-2022    27-10-2022
At-Tahur Limited                21-10-2022    27-10-2022                                  27-10-2022
Nimir Resins Limited            21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Arctic Textile Mills Ltd        21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Buxly Paints Limited            21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Kohat Cement Company
 Limited                        21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Prosperity Weaving Mills
Limited                         21-10-2022    27-10-2022    50% (F)         19-10-2022    27-10-2022
Nagina Cotton Mills
Limited                         21-10-2022    27-10-2022    100% (F)        19-10-2022    27-10-2022
Olympia Mills Limited           21-10-2022    27-10-2022    Nil                           27-10-2022
Metropolitan Steel
Corporation Limited             21-10-2022    27-10-2022    Nil                           27-10-2022
Sunrays Textile Mills
 Limited                        21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Bilal Fibres Limited            21-10-2022    27-10-2022    Nil                           27-10-2022
Hamid Textile Mills Limited     22-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           25-10-2022
S.G. Power Limited              24-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
1ST. IMROOZ MODARABA            15-10-2022    28-10-2022    55% (F)         13-10-2022    28-10-2022
D.G. Khan Cement
Company Limited                 15-10-2022    28-10-2022    10% (F)         13-10-2022    28-10-2022
Ecopack Limited                 15-10-2022    28-10-2022    15% (B)         13-10-2022    28-10-2022
Habib Metro Modaraba            18-10-2022    28-10-2022    4.5% (F)        14-10-2022    25-10-2022
First Habib Modaraba            18-10-2022    28-10-2022    20% (F)         14-10-2022    25-10-2022
Shahzad Textile Mills
Limited                         19-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL `                         28-10-2022
First Credit and Investment
Bank Limited                    20-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Amtex Limited                   20-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Crescent Fibres Limited         20-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Imperial Limited                20-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                           28-10-2022
Safe Mix Concrete Limited       21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
J.A. Textile Mills Limited      21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Beco Steel Limited              21-10-2022    28-10-2022    10% (F)         19-10-2022    28-10-2022
Ruby Textile Mills Limited      21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Dar-es-Salaam Textile
Mills Limited                   21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Power Cement Limited            21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Shadman Cotton Mills
Limited                         21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Ados Pakistan Limited           21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
AN Textile Mills Limited        21-10-2022    28-10-2022    22.50% (F)      19-10-2022    28-10-2022
Salman Noman Enterprises
Limited                         21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Asim Textile Mills Limited      21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Masood Textile Mills
Limited                         21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
AEL Textiles Limited            21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Sana Industries Limited         21-10-2022    28-10-2022    10% (F)         19-10-2022    28-10-2022
Ideal Spinning Mills
Limited                         21-10-2022    28-10-2022    20% (F)         19-10-2022    28-10-2022
Citi Pharma Ltd.                21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Security Leasing
Corporation Limited             21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
The Organic Meat Company
Limited                         21-10-2022    28-10-2022    9.75% B         19-10-2022    28-10-2022
GOC (Pak) Limited.              21-10-2022    28-10-2022    10% (F)         19-10-2022    28-10-2022
Azgard Nine Limited             21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Pakistan Hotels
Developers Limited              21-10-2022    28-10-2022    15% (F)         19-10-2022    28-10-2022
Punjab Oil Mills Limited        21-10-2022    28-10-2022    20% (F),
20% B                           19-10-2022    28-10-2022
Hala Enterprises Limited        21-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                           28-10-2022
Khyber Tobacco Company
Limited                         21-10-2022    28-10-2022                                  28-10-2022
Service Industries Textiles
 Limited                        21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Bunnys Limited                  21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Nadeem Textile Mills Limited    21-10-2022    28-10-2022    60% (F)         19-10-2022    28-10-2022
Dadabhoy Cement
Industries Limited              21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Modaraba Al-Mali                21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Dadabhoy Sack Limited           21-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                           28-10-2022
Pace (Pakistan) Limited         21-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                           28-10-2022
Khyber Tobacco Company
Limited                         21-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                           28-10-2022
Fecto Cement Limited            21-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                           28-10-2022
OLP Modaraba                    21-10-2022    28-10-2022    20% (F)         19-10-2022    28-10-2022
Roshan Packages Limited         21-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                           28-10-2022
Balochistan Glass Limited       21-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                           28-10-2022
Leather Up Limited              21-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                           28-10-2022
First Capital Securities
Corporation                     21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Gammon Pakistan Limited         21-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                           28-10-2022
CORDOBA LOGISTICS &
VENURES LTD                     21-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                           28-10-2022
Gatron (Industries) Limited     21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Nishat Mills Limited            21-10-2022    28-10-2022    40% (F)         19-10-2022    28-10-2022
First National Equities
Limited                         21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Dewan Salman Fibre Limited      21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Shifa International Hospitals
Limited                         21-10-2022    28-10-2022    15% (F)         19-10-2022    28-10-2022
Ghani Global Glass Limited      21-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                           28-10-2022
Power Cement Limited            21-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                           28-10-2022
Quetta Textile Mills Limited    21-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                           28-10-2022
Redco Textiles Limited          21-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                           28-10-2022
Crescent Jute Products
 Limited                        21-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                           28-10-2022
Zahur Cotton Mills Limited      21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
G3 Technologies Limited         21-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                           28-10-2022
Bela Automotives Limited        21-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                           28-10-2022
Ghani Global Holdings
Limited                         21-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                           28-10-2022
Maqbool Textile Mills
Limited                         21-10-2022    28-10-2022    10% (F)         19-10-2022    28-10-2022
Dar-es-Salaam Textile
Mills Limited                   21-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                           28-10-2022
Loads Limited                   21-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                           28-10-2022
Husein Industries Limited       21-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                           28-10-2022
Media Times Limited             21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
First Capital Equities
Limited                         21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Saritow Spinning Mills
Limited                         22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
AKD SCEURITIES
 LIMITED                        22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
B.F. Modaraba                   22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Air Link Communication
Limited                         22-10-2022    28-10-2022    10% (F)         20-10-2022    28-10-2022
Allawasaya Tex. Mills Ltd.      22-10-2022    28-10-2022    72.50% (F)      20-10-2022    28-10-2022
Wah Noble Chemicals
Limited                         22-10-2022    28-10-2022    50% (F)         20-10-2022    28-10-2022
Trust Securities &
 Brokerage Limited              22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Ghandhara Nissan Limited        22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Zahidjee Textile Mills
Limited                         22-10-2022    28-10-2022    10% (F)         20-10-2022    28-10-2022
Ghandhara Industries Limited    22-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                           28-10-2022
Zephyr Textiles Limited         22-10-2022    28-10-2022    5% (F)          20-10-2022    28-10-2022
United Brands Limited           22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited      22-10-2022    28-10-2022    20% (F)         20-10-2022    28-10-2022
Nimir Industrial Chemicals
Limited                         22-10-2022    28-10-2022    15% (F)         20-10-2022    28-10-2022
AISHA STEEL CONVT
CUM. PREF (ASLCPS)              22-10-2022    28-10-2022    Rs. 1.17*       20-10-2022    28-10-2022
Sitara Peroxide Limited         22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Sardar Chemical Industries
Limited                         22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Leiner Pak Gelatine Limited     22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Clover Pakistan Limited         22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Kohinoor Spinning Mills
 Limited                        22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
United Distributors
Pakistan Limited                22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Husein Industries Limited       22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
IBL HealthCare Limited          22-10-2022    28-10-2022    10% (F)10% (B)  20-10-2022    28-10-2022
Pakistan Stock Exchange
 Limited                        22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Din Textile MIlls Ltd           22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Ghazi Fabrics International
 Limited                        22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Kohinoor Industries Limited     22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Kohinoor Power Company
Limited                         22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Telecard Limited                22-10-2022    28-10-2022    7.5% (B)        20-10-2022    28-10-2022
ICC Industries Limited          22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Shadab Textile Mills Limited    22-10-2022    28-10-2022    5% (F)          20-10-2022    28-10-2022
Arif Habib Corporation Limited  22-10-2022    28-10-2022    40% (F)         20-10-2022    28-10-2022
Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills
Limited                         22-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                           28-10-2022
The Searle Company Limited      22-10-2022    28-10-2022    25% (B)         20-10-2022    28-10-2022
Sitara Energy Limited           22-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                           28-10-2022
PAKISTAN NATIONAL
SHIPPING CORP                   22-10-2022    28-10-2022    50% (F)         20-10-2022    28-10-2022
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba        22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Aisha Steel Mills Limited       22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
AISHA STEEL PREFERENCE
SHARES (ASLPS)                  22-10-2022    28-10-2022    Rs. 1.18*       20-10-2022    28-10-2022
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy
Services Ltd.                   24-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
D.S. Industries Limited         24-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Shahtaj Textile Limited         19-10-2022    29-10-2022    130% (F)        17-10-2022    28-10-2022
Pak Leather Crafts Limited      21-10-2022    29-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Pakistan Refinery Limited       22-10-2022    29-10-2022    NIL                           29-10-2022
Hafiz Limited                   22-10-2022    29-10-2022    20% (F)         20-10-2022    27-10-2022
Data Agro Limited               22-10-2022    30-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
S.S.Oil Mills Limited           24-10-2022    30-10-2022    50% (F)         20-10-2022    27-10-2022
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Limited              22-10-2022    31-10-2022    NIL                           31-10-2022
First Tri-Star Modaraba         24-10-2022    31-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Image Pakistan Limited          24-10-2022    31-10-2022    15% (B)         20-10-2022    28-10-2022
First Paramount Modaraba        24-10-2022    31-10-2022    NIL                           31-10-2022
Tri-Star Power Limited          24-10-2022    31-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited    24-10-2022    31-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Mubarak Textile Mills Limited   27-10-2022    31-10-2022    Nil                           28-10-2022
Idrees Textile Mills Limited    25-10-2022    01-11-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
First Al-Noor Modaraba          26-10-2022    08-11-2022    10% B           24-10-2022    27-10-2022
At-Tahur Limited                15-11-2022    21-11-2022    10% (B)         11-11-2022
Equity Modarba 1st.             11-Dec-2022   22-Dec-2022   NIL                          22-Dec-2022
Summit Bank Limited                                                                       27-10-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

As per company announcement *

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

Comments

1000 characters

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Pakistan urgently needs debt relief: UN

Germany scales up its support to flood-hit people

AGP flags wrong collection of certain WHTs

Water, power sector: AGP unearths Rs3.27trn irregularities

SC asks NAB to submit record of high-profile cases today

Incoming, outgoing passengers: FBR sets new rules for currency declaration

July non-tax revenue down 13pc to Rs40.822bn YoY

Spot coal bidding: Chinese firm wants revised mechanism

Dar leaves for US to hold negotiations with IMF, World Bank

NESPAK: PM okays BoD reconstitution

Read more stories