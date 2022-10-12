KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Cherat Cement Company Limited 05-10-2022 12-10-2022 30% (F) 03-10-2022 12-10-2022 Emco Industries Limited 05-10-2022 12-10-2022 5% (F) 03-10-2022 12-10-2022 Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited 10-10-2022 12-10-2022 25% (i) 06-10-2022 Tata Textile Mills Limited 06-10-2022 13-10-2022 50% (F) 04-10-2022 13-10-2022 Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited 07-10-2022 14-10-2022 14-10-2022 MACPAC Films Limited 07-10-2022 14-10-2022 10% (F) 05-10-2022 14-10-2022 Arif Habib Limited 08-10-2022 15-10-2022 60% (F) 06-10-2022 15-10-2022 Good Luck Industries Ltd. 08-10-2022 15-10-2022 30% (F) 06-10-2022 15-10-2022 MetaTech Health Limited 09-10-2022 15-10-2022 15-10-2022 Pakistan Synthetics Limited 10-10-2022 17-10-2022 NIL 17-10-2022 Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Limited 10-10-2022 17-10-2022 NIL 17-10-2022 Bannu Woollen Mills Limited 10-10-2022 17-10-2022 NIL 17-10-2022 Dawood Lawrencepur Limited 11-10-2022 17-10-2022 17-10-2022 The Hub Power Company Limited 13-10-2022 17-10-2022 155% (i) 11-10-2022 Nishat Power Limited 11-10-2022 18-10-2022 25% (F) 07-10-2022 18-10-2022 Interloop Limited 11-10-2022 18-10-2022 20% (F),4% (B) 07-10-2022 18-10-2022 Agha Steel Ind.Ltd 11-10-2022 18-10-2022 NIL 24-10-2022 Fauji Foods Limited 12-10-2022 18-10-2022 18-10-2022 (CNERGYSC) Cnergyico PK Limited 12-10-2022 18-10-2022 Attock Cement Pakistan Limited 12-10-2022 19-10-2022 15% (F) 10-10-2022 19-10-2022 Cnergyico PK Limited 12-10-2022 19-10-2022 NIL 19-10-2022 National Refinery Limited 12-10-2022 19-10-2022 150% (F) 10-10-2022 19-10-2022 Merit Packaging Limited 13-10-2022 19-10-2022 NIL 19-10-2022 Amreli Steels Limited 12-10-2022 20-10-2022 NIL 20-10-2022 Pak Datacom Limited 13-10-2022 20-10-2022 60% (F) 11-10-2022 20-10-2022 Dynea Pakistan Limited 13-10-2022 20-10-2022 150% (F) 11-10-2022 20-10-2022 Descon Oxychem Limited 13-10-2022 20-10-2022 20% (F) 11-10-2022 20-10-2022 Thal Limited 14-10-2022 20-10-2022 50% (F) 12-10-2022 20-10-2022 National Foods Limited 14-10-2022 20-10-2022 100% (F) 12-10-2022 20-10-2022 AHMAD HASSAN TEXTILE MILLS LTD. 14-10-2022 20-10-2022 Nil 20-10-2022 Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Limited 14-10-2022 20-10-2022 15% (F) 12-10-2022 20-10-2022 Agriauto Industries Limited 14-10-2022 20-10-2022 25% B 12-10-2022 20-10-2022 Mahmood Textile Mills Limited 07-10-2022 21-10-2022 100% (F) 05-10-2022 21-10-2022 Khyber Textile Mills Limited 13-10-2022 21-10-2022 NIL 21-10-2022 Rupali Polyester Limited 14-10-2022 21-10-2022 50% (F) 12-10-2022 21-10-2022 First National Bank Modaraba 14-10-2022 21-10-2022 NIL 21-10-2022 Altern Energy Limited 14-10-2022 21-10-2022 NIL 21-10-2022 Pak Elektron Limited 15-10-2022 21-10-2022 21-10-2022 Fauji Cement Company Limited 15-10-2022 21-10-2022 12.5% (B) 13-10-2022 21-10-2022 Sitara Chemical Industries Limited 15-10-2022 21-10-2022 80% (F) 13-10-2022 21-10-2022 Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Limited 15-10-2022 21-10-2022 NIL 21-10-2022 Synthetic Products Enterprises Ltd. 15-10-2022 21-10-2022 NIL 21-10-2022 Pakistan PVC Limited 16-10-2022 21-10-2022 NIL 21-10-2022 Calcorp Limited 14-10-2022 22-10-2022 NIL 22-10-2022 Escorts Investment Bank Limited 15-10-2022 22-10-2022 NIL 22-10-2022 786 Investments Limited 15-10-2022 22-10-2022 NIL 22-10-2022 Macter International Limited 15-10-2022 22-10-2022 15% (F) 13-10-2022 22-10-2022 (BAHLTFC9) Bank AL Habib Limited 12-10-2022 24-10-2022 Matco Foods Limited 17-10-2022 24-10-2022 NIL 24-10-2022 First Dawood Investment Bank Limited 17-10-2022 24-10-2022 NIL 24-10-2022 TPL Trakker Limited 17-10-2022 24-10-2022 NIL 24-10-2022 MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Investments Ltd 17-10-2022 24-10-2022 10% (F) 13-10-2022 24-10-2022 Kohinoor Energy Limited 18-10-2022 24-10-2022 NIL 24-10-2022 Shezan International Limited 18-10-2022 24-10-2022 50% (F) 14-10-2022 24-10-2022 Artistic Denim Mills Limited 17-10-2022 25-10-2022 20% (F) 13-10-2022 25-10-2022 Biafo Industries Limited 17-10-2022 25-10-2022 23% (F) 13-10-2022 25-10-2022 Oil & Gas Development Company Limited 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 25% (F) 14-10-2022 25-10-2022 J.K. Spinning Mills Limited 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 20% (F) 14-10-2022 25-10-2022 Pakistan Paper Products Limited 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022 Bolan Castings Limited 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022 Hum Network Limited 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022 Pakistan International Bulk Terminal 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022 Next Capital Limited 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 15% B 14-10-2022 25-10-2022 Murree Brewery Company Limited 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 100% (F) 17-10-2022 25-10-2022 Shams Textile Mills Limited 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022 Kohat Textile Mills Limited 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022 Saif Textile Mills Limited 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022 TRG Pakistan Limited 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022 NetSol Technologies Limited 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022 Pakistan Refinery Limited 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022 Panther Tyres Ltd. 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 10% (F) 17-10-2022 25-10-2022 Elahi Cotton Mills Limited 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022 Sally Textile Mills Limited 16-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022 Dawood Equities Limited 16-10-2022 26-10-2022 Nil 26-10-2022 Security Papers Limited 17-10-2022 26-10-2022 100% (F) 13-10-2022 26-10-2022 Habib Rice Product Limited 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 40% (F) 14-10-2022 26-10-2022 Al-Khair Gadoon Limited 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022 Towellers Limited 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 100% (F) 17-10-2022 26-10-2022 Pakistan State Oil Company Limited 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 100% (F) 17-10-2022 26-10-2022 Suraj Cotton Mills Limited 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 40 (F) 17-10-2022 26-10-2022 Sindh Modaraba 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 12% (F) 17-10-2022 26-10-2022 Pakistan Petroleum Limited 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 5% (F) 17-10-2022 26-10-2022 Pakistan Petroleum Ltd Preference Shares 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 5% 26-10-2022 Gillette Pakistan Limited 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022 Arpak International Investments Ltd. 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 Nil 26-10-2022 Orient Rental Mod 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022 K-Electric Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022 Berger Paints Pakistan Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 40% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 Sazgar Engineering Works Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022 Feroze1888 Mills Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 29.10 (ii) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 First UDL Modaraba 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 9% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 Sapphire Textile Mills Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 100% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 Ittefaq Iron Industries Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022 Saudi Pak Leasing Company Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022 Premium Textile Mills Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 500% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 Ghani Glass Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 Nil 26-10-2022 Ghani Value Glass Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 20% (B) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 First IBL Modaraba 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022 Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022 First Elite Capital Modaraba 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022 Ismail Industries Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 40% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 Sapphire Fibres Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 100% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 75% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 Nil 26-10-2022 Dewan Cement Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Dewan Farooque Motors Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Dewan Automotive Engineering Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber Co. Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 30% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022 Bhanero Textile Mills Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 715% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022 Blessed Textiles Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 330% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022 Faisal Spinning Mills Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 214.5% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022 Colony Textile Mills Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022 Dewan Farooque Spinning Mills Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Dewan Khalid Textile Mills Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Dewan Mushtaq Textile Mills Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Dewan Textile Mills Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Trust Modaraba 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Treet Corporation Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 AKD Hospitality Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Landmark Spinning Industries Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022 Javedan Corporation Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022 CRESCENT STEEL & ALLIED PROUDCTS LTD. 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 INVEST CAP INVESTMENT BANK LIMITED 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 D.M. Textile Mills Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Pioneer Cement Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 SHAFFI CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LTD . 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Ittehad Chemicals Limted 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Popular Islamic Modaraba 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 3.744% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022 Kohinoor Mills Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 20% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022 Diamond Industries Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Yousaf Weaving Mills Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Crescent Cotton Mills Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 7.5% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022 TPL Corp Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 TPL Properties Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 10% B 18-10-2022 27-10-2022 Thatta Cement Company Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Gharibwal Cement Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 10% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022 First Treet Manufacturing Modaraba 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 OLP Financial Services Pak Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 20% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022 Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 10% B 18-10-2022 28-10-2022 Chakwal Spinning Mills Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Flying Cement Company Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022 Dost Steels Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022 Habib Insurance Co. Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 27-10-2022 AKD Hospitality Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Siddiqsons Tin Plate Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022 Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd. 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 First Fidelity Leasing Modaraba 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Millat Tractors Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 200% (F),20% B 19-10-2022 27-10-2022 Grays Leasing Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 International Knitwear Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 7.5% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022 Reliance Weaving Mills Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 40% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022 Shield Corporation Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Kot Addu Power Company Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 40% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022 Pakistan Services Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Otsuka Pakistan Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 15% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022 Allied Rental Modaraba 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Tariq Glass Industries Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 20% (F)25% (B) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022 Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Nishat Chunian Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 40% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022 The Crescent Textile Mills Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 10% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022 Fateh Industries Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Fateh Sports Wear Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Ellcot Spinning Mills Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 100% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022 At-Tahur Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nimir Resins Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Arctic Textile Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Buxly Paints Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Kohat Cement Company Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Prosperity Weaving Mills Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 50% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nagina Cotton Mills Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 100% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022 Olympia Mills Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022 Metropolitan Steel Corporation Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022 Sunrays Textile Mills Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Bilal Fibres Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022 Hamid Textile Mills Limited 22-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022 S.G. Power Limited 24-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 1ST. IMROOZ MODARABA 15-10-2022 28-10-2022 55% (F) 13-10-2022 28-10-2022 D.G. Khan Cement Company Limited 15-10-2022 28-10-2022 10% (F) 13-10-2022 28-10-2022 Ecopack Limited 15-10-2022 28-10-2022 15% (B) 13-10-2022 28-10-2022 Habib Metro Modaraba 18-10-2022 28-10-2022 4.5% (F) 14-10-2022 25-10-2022 First Habib Modaraba 18-10-2022 28-10-2022 20% (F) 14-10-2022 25-10-2022 Shahzad Textile Mills Limited 19-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL ` 28-10-2022 First Credit and Investment Bank Limited 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Amtex Limited 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Crescent Fibres Limited 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Imperial Limited 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022 Safe Mix Concrete Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 J.A. Textile Mills Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Beco Steel Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 10% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022 Ruby Textile Mills Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Power Cement Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Shadman Cotton Mills Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Ados Pakistan Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 AN Textile Mills Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 22.50% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022 Salman Noman Enterprises Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Asim Textile Mills Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Masood Textile Mills Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 AEL Textiles Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Sana Industries Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 10% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022 Ideal Spinning Mills Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 20% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022 Citi Pharma Ltd. 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Security Leasing Corporation Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 The Organic Meat Company Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 9.75% B 19-10-2022 28-10-2022 GOC (Pak) Limited. 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 10% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022 Azgard Nine Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 15% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022 Punjab Oil Mills Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 20% (F), 20% B 19-10-2022 28-10-2022 Hala Enterprises Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022 Khyber Tobacco Company Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 28-10-2022 Service Industries Textiles Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Bunnys Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Nadeem Textile Mills Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 60% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022 Dadabhoy Cement Industries Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Modaraba Al-Mali 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Dadabhoy Sack Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022 Pace (Pakistan) Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022 Khyber Tobacco Company Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022 Fecto Cement Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022 OLP Modaraba 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 20% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022 Roshan Packages Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022 Balochistan Glass Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022 Leather Up Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022 First Capital Securities Corporation 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Gammon Pakistan Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022 CORDOBA LOGISTICS & VENURES LTD 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022 Gatron (Industries) Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Nishat Mills Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 40% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022 First National Equities Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Dewan Salman Fibre Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Shifa International Hospitals Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 15% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022 Ghani Global Glass Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022 Power Cement Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022 Quetta Textile Mills Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022 Redco Textiles Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022 Crescent Jute Products Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022 Zahur Cotton Mills Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 G3 Technologies Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022 Bela Automotives Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022 Ghani Global Holdings Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022 Maqbool Textile Mills Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 10% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022 Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022 Loads Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022 Husein Industries Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022 Media Times Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 First Capital Equities Limited 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Saritow Spinning Mills Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 AKD SCEURITIES LIMITED 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 B.F. Modaraba 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Air Link Communication Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 10% (F) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 Allawasaya Tex. Mills Ltd. 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 72.50% (F) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 Wah Noble Chemicals Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 50% (F) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 Trust Securities & Brokerage Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Ghandhara Nissan Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Zahidjee Textile Mills Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 10% (F) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 Ghandhara Industries Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022 Zephyr Textiles Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 5% (F) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 United Brands Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 20% (F) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nimir Industrial Chemicals Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 15% (F) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 AISHA STEEL CONVT CUM. PREF (ASLCPS) 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 Rs. 1.17* 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 Sitara Peroxide Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Sardar Chemical Industries Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Leiner Pak Gelatine Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Clover Pakistan Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 United Distributors Pakistan Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Husein Industries Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 IBL HealthCare Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 10% (F)10% (B) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Din Textile MIlls Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Ghazi Fabrics International Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Kohinoor Industries Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Kohinoor Power Company Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Telecard Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 7.5% (B) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 ICC Industries Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Shadab Textile Mills Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 5% (F) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 Arif Habib Corporation Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 40% (F) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022 The Searle Company Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 25% (B) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 Sitara Energy Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022 PAKISTAN NATIONAL SHIPPING CORP 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 50% (F) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Aisha Steel Mills Limited 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 AISHA STEEL PREFERENCE SHARES (ASLPS) 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 Rs. 1.18* 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd. 24-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 D.S. Industries Limited 24-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Shahtaj Textile Limited 19-10-2022 29-10-2022 130% (F) 17-10-2022 28-10-2022 Pak Leather Crafts Limited 21-10-2022 29-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Pakistan Refinery Limited 22-10-2022 29-10-2022 NIL 29-10-2022 Hafiz Limited 22-10-2022 29-10-2022 20% (F) 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 Data Agro Limited 22-10-2022 30-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 S.S.Oil Mills Limited 24-10-2022 30-10-2022 50% (F) 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Limited 22-10-2022 31-10-2022 NIL 31-10-2022 First Tri-Star Modaraba 24-10-2022 31-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Image Pakistan Limited 24-10-2022 31-10-2022 15% (B) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 First Paramount Modaraba 24-10-2022 31-10-2022 NIL 31-10-2022 Tri-Star Power Limited 24-10-2022 31-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited 24-10-2022 31-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Mubarak Textile Mills Limited 27-10-2022 31-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022 Idrees Textile Mills Limited 25-10-2022 01-11-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 First Al-Noor Modaraba 26-10-2022 08-11-2022 10% B 24-10-2022 27-10-2022 At-Tahur Limited 15-11-2022 21-11-2022 10% (B) 11-11-2022 Equity Modarba 1st. 11-Dec-2022 22-Dec-2022 NIL 22-Dec-2022 Summit Bank Limited 27-10-2022 ====================================================================================================

