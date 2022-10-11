Farmers have quick, easy access to quality seeds: Punjab minister

LAHORE: Punjab Seed Corporation is playing a key role in providing quality and cheap seeds to the farmers. There is a need to provide better services to the farmers.

Minister for Agriculture, Punjab Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said this while presiding over the 122nd meeting of board of Punjab Seed Corporation Directors in Lahore. Managing Director PSC Shan-Al-Haq gave a briefing on the agenda of the meeting.

The Punjab Agriculture Minister further said that Punjab Seed Corporation is a trusted organization of farmers. To provide quality seeds to the farmers, while conducting seed trials on their agricultural farms, they should be planted under the supervision of the seed variety discoverer so that the actual potential yield of the seed can be realized.

Apart from this, the Punjab Seed Corporation should present a short-term and long-term plan for the supply of seeds to the farmers in Rabi and Kharif season and the progressive farmers and academia should also be consulted while planting the seed trials.

On this occasion, Agriculture Secretary, Punjab Ahmad Aziz Tarar directed MD Punjab Seed Corporation to prepare a business plan for various crops cultivated for trials on the farms so that in the light of this, KPIs for the institution can be determined.

On the occasion, Agriculture Minister Punjab also approved the various administrative matters of Punjab Seed Corporation in consultation with the board members.

