China sets 2023 import quota for corn, wheat

BEIJING: China on Monday set its low tariff rate quota for wheat, corn and rice imports in 2023 at the same volumes as the previous year.

The Tariff Rate Quota (TRQ) for wheat imports in 2023 was set at 9.636 million tonnes, according to a notice published on the website of the National Development and Reform Commission.

Import quotas for corn and rice were set respectively at 7.2 million tonnes and 5.32 million tonnes, according to the state planner. The import quota for cotton was set at 894,000 tonnes, a separate notice on the state planner’s website said.—Reuters