Seminar on breast cancer awareness held

KARACHI: FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal has said that it is important for women to be healthy for the formation of a strong society.

The FPCCI provided two vans equipped with modern facilities to Cancer Care for providing healthy life to women, and 300 women were tested out of which 11 women were diagnosed with breast cancer, he added.

The Women Entrepreneurs Committee of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry and Karachi Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry Malir (KWCCI Malir) in collaboration with Samina Alvi Task force organized a seminar on “Breast Cancer Awareness” aimed at providing awareness to women about this disease.

Nazli Abid Nisar, Convener FPCCI Women Entrepreneurs Committee and Founder President of Karachi Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry Malir, said that we have been organizing seminars with the support of Samina Alvi Task Force for three years and to prevent women from this disease.

Nazli Abid was of the view that we want to reach the government from the platform of FPCCI to provide medical teams in cities and villages to prevent breast cancer so that women can be made aware of their health and provide treatment facilities.

In the seminar, SVP Suleman Chawla, VP Shabbir Mansha Churra, VP Haji Yaqoob, VP Engr M A Jabbar, VP Shaukat Omerson, Convener Women Entrepreneurs Committee FPCCI and Founder President, KWCCI District Malir, Nazli Abid Nisar, MNA Syma Nadeem, Member Samina Alvi Task Force Misbah Khalid, Dr Kausar, Plastic Surgeon and Breast Cancer Specialist, South City, Shahid Khan, Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce VP, FPCCI Rafat Alam, Dr Sana Mirza, Chairperson and Associate Professor, LUMS, SVP KWCCI Malir Afzala Shaheen, VP Yasmeen Arif and Farah khan attended the awareness session.

