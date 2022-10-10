AGL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.39%)
ANL 9.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.38%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 80.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.54%)
EPCL 59.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.39%)
FCCL 15.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.11%)
FFL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FLYNG 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGL 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.73%)
GTECH 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.8%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
LOTCHEM 32.61 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.92%)
MLCF 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.04%)
OGDC 76.36 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.21%)
PAEL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
PIBTL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
PRL 17.57 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.97%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.42%)
TELE 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
TPL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
TREET 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.14%)
TRG 151.60 Increased By ▲ 7.10 (4.91%)
UNITY 23.86 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.07%)
WAVES 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.69%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.24%)
BR100 4,260 Increased By 15.9 (0.37%)
BR30 16,700 Increased By 294.4 (1.79%)
KSE100 42,212 Increased By 104.2 (0.25%)
KSE30 15,889 Increased By 20.2 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf bourses track global shares, oil prices lower

Reuters Published 10 Oct, 2022 07:06pm
Follow us

Stock markets in the Gulf fell on Monday, tracking global shares and oil prices lower, with the Saudi index extending losses for a third session.

Global shares dropped after Russian missiles pounded cities across Ukraine and as renewed concern about the economic outlook sent investors into safe-haven assets such as the dollar and bonds.

Dubai’s main share index closed 1% lower, hit by a 2.7% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and a 2.6% decline in diversified investment group Dubai Investments.

The negative performance came after a volatile week during which investors continued to contemplate global economic conditions, said Wael Makarem, senior market strategist at Exness.

“As a result, the market could see additional price corrections for the remainder of the week.”

In Abu Dhabi the index dropped 0.8%, with the country’s biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank losing 1.2%.

However, shares of hospital operator Burjeel Holdings rose 15.5% on their market debut to 2.31 dirhams per share, up from an initial public offering price of 2 dirhams.

The listing is the latest in a string of IPOs in the Gulf that have defied wider market trends.

Most Gulf bourses drop on growth worries, gains in oil limit losses

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index fell 0.3%, with Retal Urban Development Co falling 2.7%.

According to Makarem, price corrections were seen as traders booked gains in recent days, with volatility lingering.

“The market remains exposed to the conditions in oil markets.”

Crude prices, a key factor for the Gulf’s financial markets, ended five gains of gains as slowing economic activity in China, the world’s biggest crude importer, revived concerns about a global recession and falling global fuel demand.

The Qatari index closed 0.5% lower, weighed down by a 2.8% fall in Qatar National Bank (QNB).

After trading hours, QNB, the Gulf’s biggest lender said that third-quarter net profit rose nearly 14% as net interest income jumped nearly a third.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index added 0.1%.

=========================================
 SAUDI ARABIA     lost 0.3% to 11,530
 ABU DHABI        fell 0.8% to 9,831
 DUBAI            dropped 1% to 3,339
 QATAR            slipped 0.5% to 12,914
 EGYPT            rose 0.1% to 9,949
 BAHRAIN          eased 0.2% to 1,880
 OMAN             down 0.6% to 4,531
 KUWAIT           declined 2.6% to 7,831
=========================================
Gulf markets Abu Dhabi index Gulf stocks Qatari index Gulf bourses Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index Dubai’s main share index Gulf shares market

Comments

1000 characters

Gulf bourses track global shares, oil prices lower

MQM-P's Kamran Tessori takes oath as Sindh governor

12th successive gain: Rupee settles under 218 against US dollar

Pakistan's economic growth to decline to 2% amid flash floods: SBP

ACE team fails to arrest Interior Minister Sanaullah

Audio leaks: Imran Khan to move court over authenticity of conversations

Students protest in Swat after school bus attack

PM Shehbaz stresses need to use Thar coal in all coal-based power plants

Mohammad Rizwan crowned ICC Men's Player of the Month

PM Shehbaz given vice-chairmanship of UN climate conference

Pakistan will not seek Paris Club debt restructuring, says Ishaq Dar

Read more stories