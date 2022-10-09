AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
Khalid Tawab elected unopposed as PISMA chairman

Recorder Report Published 09 Oct, 2022 05:51am
KARACHI: Khalid Tawab has been elected unopposed as Chairman Pakistan Iron & Steel Merchants Association (PISMA) 2022-23. The newly elected chairman is a well-known prominent personality in the business community, social circles and Diplomatic circle having various portfolios in his fold.

He is also chairman M/s F Rabbi Steel (Pvt) Ltd, M/s Tawab Steel (Pvt) Ltd, M/s Qadria Board Mills (Pvt) Ltd, M/s Shariff& Co, (Pvt) Ltd. Besides he is also Honorary Consul General Republic of Mozambique since 1989.

He has served FPCCI and Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry as Sr Vice President and Acting President respectively. His other prominent portfolios include Life Member Korangi Association of Trade & Industry, Life member Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Life Member Arts Council of Pakistan.

He expressed his determination to serve Pakistan Iron and Steel Merchants Association to the best of his abilities and experience and would safe guard the interest of the members of association.

He said that the Association would also be geared up to the maximum to meet the expectation of the members in the present economic challenges.

