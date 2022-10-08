Not afraid of getting arrested by Punjab govt: Khawaja Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stated Saturday that he was not afraid of getting arrested by the Punjab government, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Sialkot, he said that the provincial government of Punjab was determined on arresting political opponents.

“I will not approach the court on a daily basis to request bail if I am arrested,” he said, adding that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wanted to indict him under Article 6 of the Constitution when it held power in the centre.

His comments come after a Rawalpindi court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in a corruption case.

The order states that Sanaullah was nominated in a first information report (FIR) and his arrest “is necessary in the case, so non-bailable arrest warrants of the accused may be issued”.

“The records reflect that contention of the investigating officer is genuine, hence, the same is accepted in the interest of justice, and non-bailable arrest warrants of the accused namely Rana Sanaullah is issued accordingly,” the order stated.

The development was also confirmed by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) of Punjab.

Meanwhile, the Defence Minister also stated that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government was ready to conduct a forensic audit of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s leaked audios if the former premier requested it.

“All he has to do is lodge a petition and we will get a forensic audit for international firms conducted as soon as the court takes a decision,” he said.

So far, four audios, containing purported conversations between Imran Khan and party members, have leaked with two of them surfacing on Friday, October 7, 2022.

In the first audio that leaked on Friday, a voice alleged to be Imran Khan stated “I am buying five MNAs”. The conversation seems to have taken place before the vote of no-confidence ousted Imran as prime minister in April.

The conversation begins with Imran allegedly telling the participants of the call: “You are mistaken that the number game is complete. This number is not like that. Don’t think it is over because 48 hours is a long time.”

“I am making some moves on my own that we cannot make public,” the voice said. “I am buying five, I have five. They are very important.”

The conversation in the second audio seemingly takes place after the cipher was first disclosed by the former premier in a public gathering in the last week of March.

The voice purported to be Imran’s says: “We have to get the pressure so high so that anyone going for the vote [of no confidence] on Sunday (April 9) would think twice and be branded for life if they vote [in favour of the no-confidence motion].”