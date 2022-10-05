AGL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
ANL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
AVN 80.45 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.47%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 79.91 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.58%)
EPCL 56.33 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.02%)
FCCL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.73%)
FFL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
FLYNG 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.34%)
GGGL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.33%)
GGL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.34%)
GTECH 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-7.73%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
KEL 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.36%)
LOTCHEM 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.06%)
OGDC 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
PRL 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.21%)
TELE 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.38%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.91%)
TREET 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
TRG 143.91 Increased By ▲ 9.31 (6.92%)
UNITY 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.04%)
WAVES 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.87%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.99%)
BR100 4,180 Increased By 29.7 (0.72%)
BR30 16,201 Increased By 371.6 (2.35%)
KSE100 41,611 Increased By 261 (0.63%)
KSE30 15,604 Increased By 126.9 (0.82%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Next general elections to be held as per schedule: Khawaja Asif

  • Defence minister says the appointment of the army chief will take place as per law and the Constitution
BR Web Desk Published October 5, 2022 Updated October 5, 2022 08:10pm
Follow us

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said Wednesday that the next general elections will be held as per schedule, Radio Pakistan reported.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, he said it is the discretion of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to pick any name forwarded by the Ministry of Defence as the next army chief.

He said the appointment of the army chief will take place as per law and the Constitution.

Maryam Nawaz departs for London to meet Nawaz

The defence minister said armed forces are the defenders of Pakistan's frontiers and security, stressing that they are not meant for safeguarding the interests of an individual.

Asif said the incumbent government voted out Imran Khan from power through the no-confidence motion as per the democratic process.

He alleged that Imran Khan, through his lies, was continuously misleading the nation. "Audio leaks of Imran Khan have exposed the foreign-conspiracy mantra," he said.

IK’s ‘designs to weaken army’ will never materialise: PM

The minister said it has been a long struggle of politicians that our institutions should remain neutral.

He said it seems strange that Imran Khan uses inappropriate language against state institutions for staying neutral.

Asif said, at present, the armed forces are fighting a low-intensity war against terrorism and the entire nation should stand behind the security agencies.

COAS Bajwa PDM ISI Prime Minister Imran Khan Army Chief no confidence move war against TTP

Comments

1000 characters

Next general elections to be held as per schedule: Khawaja Asif

Ninth successive gain: Rupee settles under 224 as appreciation run continues

ECP seeks Imran Khan’s bank accounts details from SBP

Oil rises as OPEC+ agrees to deep cuts, U.S. stockpiles fall

Indian army pilot killed in chopper crash near China border

Saudi investment company eyes 30% stake in Pakistani meat exporter

Blast hits Kabul mosque in vicinity of interior ministry, kills 2

Haball confident its digital lending platform will help increase Coca-Cola Pakistan's sales

KSE-100 climbs 0.63% aided by 16-month high volumes

Mari Petroleum drills first-ever horizontal well in Sindh

Read more stories